Xact Kapitalforvaltning AB Has $10.57 Million Position in Emerson Electric Co. (NYSE:EMR)

Xact Kapitalforvaltning AB increased its position in shares of Emerson Electric Co. (NYSE:EMR) by 5.9% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 151,640 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after purchasing an additional 8,472 shares during the period. Xact Kapitalforvaltning AB’s holdings in Emerson Electric were worth $10,568,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in EMR. Longview Partners Guernsey LTD lifted its position in Emerson Electric by 9.0% during the 3rd quarter. Longview Partners Guernsey LTD now owns 13,758,325 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $864,573,000 after acquiring an additional 1,134,275 shares during the last quarter. Tide Point Capital Management LP acquired a new position in Emerson Electric during the 4th quarter worth $64,637,000. Millennium Management LLC lifted its position in Emerson Electric by 369.9% during the 4th quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 1,127,865 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $78,601,000 after acquiring an additional 887,865 shares during the last quarter. American Century Companies Inc. lifted its position in Emerson Electric by 18.5% during the 4th quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 5,525,308 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $385,059,000 after acquiring an additional 861,558 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Alyeska Investment Group L.P. acquired a new position in Emerson Electric during the 3rd quarter worth $49,644,000. 69.90% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Emerson Electric alerts:

Shares of Emerson Electric Co. (NYSE:EMR) traded up $0.84 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $68.14. 350,167 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,587,705. Emerson Electric Co. has a 12 month low of $56.77 and a 12 month high of $74.45. The firm has a market capitalization of $43,118.17, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.14, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.07 and a beta of 1.15. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40, a current ratio of 1.32 and a quick ratio of 1.02.

Emerson Electric (NYSE:EMR) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 6th. The industrial products company reported $0.58 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.54 by $0.04. The business had revenue of $3.82 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.72 billion. Emerson Electric had a net margin of 10.09% and a return on equity of 20.73%. Emerson Electric’s revenue was up 18.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.49 earnings per share. equities research analysts anticipate that Emerson Electric Co. will post 3.11 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 9th. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 16th were issued a $0.485 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 15th. This represents a $1.94 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.85%. Emerson Electric’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 78.23%.

A number of research analysts have recently commented on the stock. UBS assumed coverage on shares of Emerson Electric in a research report on Monday, January 22nd. They set a “buy” rating and a $73.26 price objective for the company. Wells Fargo reaffirmed a “market perform” rating and set a $73.00 price objective (up previously from $65.00) on shares of Emerson Electric in a research report on Thursday, January 18th. JMP Securities cut shares of Emerson Electric from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and lowered their target price for the company from $74.45 to $56.77 in a research note on Thursday, February 1st. Barclays assumed coverage on shares of Emerson Electric in a research note on Thursday, February 15th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $80.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada raised shares of Emerson Electric from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and upped their target price for the company from $70.38 to $80.00 in a research note on Tuesday, February 13th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Emerson Electric presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $70.72.

ILLEGAL ACTIVITY WARNING: “Xact Kapitalforvaltning AB Has $10.57 Million Position in Emerson Electric Co. (NYSE:EMR)” was posted by Macon Daily and is the sole property of of Macon Daily. If you are accessing this story on another website, it was stolen and republished in violation of United States & international copyright & trademark legislation. The correct version of this story can be accessed at https://macondaily.com/2018/03/29/emerson-electric-co-emr-holdings-boosted-by-xact-kapitalforvaltning-ab-updated.html.

About Emerson Electric

Emerson Electric Co is a diversified global manufacturing company, which provides solutions to customers by bringing technology and engineering together in the industrial, commercial and consumer markets around the world. The Company operates through four segments based on the nature of the products and services rendered: Process Management, Industrial Automation, Climate Technologies and Commercial & Residential Solutions.

Receive News & Ratings for Emerson Electric Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Emerson Electric and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.