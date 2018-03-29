Somewhat Favorable Media Coverage Somewhat Unlikely to Affect Emerson Electric (EMR) Share Price

News headlines about Emerson Electric (NYSE:EMR) have trended somewhat positive on Thursday, according to Accern Sentiment Analysis. The research firm ranks the sentiment of media coverage by monitoring more than 20 million news and blog sources. Accern ranks coverage of publicly-traded companies on a scale of negative one to positive one, with scores nearest to one being the most favorable. Emerson Electric earned a media sentiment score of 0.15 on Accern’s scale. Accern also assigned news coverage about the industrial products company an impact score of 46.2469366532523 out of 100, indicating that recent media coverage is somewhat unlikely to have an impact on the stock’s share price in the near term.

These are some of the news articles that may have effected Accern’s scoring:

NYSE EMR traded up $1.00 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $68.30. 1,886,425 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,617,480. Emerson Electric has a 1-year low of $56.77 and a 1-year high of $74.45. The stock has a market capitalization of $43,118.17, a P/E ratio of 27.54, a P/E/G ratio of 2.07 and a beta of 1.15. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40, a current ratio of 1.32 and a quick ratio of 1.02.

Emerson Electric (NYSE:EMR) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 6th. The industrial products company reported $0.58 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.54 by $0.04. The business had revenue of $3.82 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.72 billion. Emerson Electric had a return on equity of 20.73% and a net margin of 10.09%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 18.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.49 earnings per share. equities analysts expect that Emerson Electric will post 3.11 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 9th. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 16th were issued a $0.485 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 15th. This represents a $1.94 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.84%. Emerson Electric’s payout ratio is currently 78.23%.

Several analysts recently weighed in on EMR shares. Vertical Research upgraded Emerson Electric from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 2nd. Cowen restated a “buy” rating and set a $72.00 price objective on shares of Emerson Electric in a research report on Wednesday, December 6th. Goldman Sachs reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and issued a $66.00 target price on shares of Emerson Electric in a report on Friday, December 8th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. started coverage on Emerson Electric in a report on Wednesday, November 29th. They issued a “neutral” rating for the company. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada raised Emerson Electric from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and upped their target price for the stock from $70.38 to $80.00 in a report on Tuesday, February 13th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company. Emerson Electric presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $70.72.

Emerson Electric Company Profile

Emerson Electric Co is a diversified global manufacturing company, which provides solutions to customers by bringing technology and engineering together in the industrial, commercial and consumer markets around the world. The Company operates through four segments based on the nature of the products and services rendered: Process Management, Industrial Automation, Climate Technologies and Commercial & Residential Solutions.

