Enanta Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ENTA) Getting Somewhat Favorable Media Coverage, Report Finds

Press coverage about Enanta Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ENTA) has trended somewhat positive on Thursday, Accern Sentiment Analysis reports. Accern identifies negative and positive news coverage by analyzing more than 20 million news and blog sources in real time. Accern ranks coverage of public companies on a scale of negative one to one, with scores closest to one being the most favorable. Enanta Pharmaceuticals earned a media sentiment score of 0.23 on Accern’s scale. Accern also assigned news headlines about the biotechnology company an impact score of 45.6882966183424 out of 100, meaning that recent news coverage is somewhat unlikely to have an effect on the stock’s share price in the next few days.

Shares of Enanta Pharmaceuticals (ENTA) opened at $79.51 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $1,568.11, a price-to-earnings ratio of 42.63 and a beta of 1.10. Enanta Pharmaceuticals has a 1 year low of $29.05 and a 1 year high of $95.91.

Enanta Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ENTA) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 7th. The biotechnology company reported $0.78 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.05 by $0.73. The business had revenue of $38.11 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $27.26 million. Enanta Pharmaceuticals had a net margin of 26.35% and a return on equity of 13.33%. equities analysts predict that Enanta Pharmaceuticals will post 0.86 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several brokerages recently weighed in on ENTA. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Enanta Pharmaceuticals from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 30th. BidaskClub cut shares of Enanta Pharmaceuticals from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Saturday, February 10th. Royal Bank of Canada cut shares of Enanta Pharmaceuticals from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and set a $54.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Tuesday, January 2nd. ValuEngine raised shares of Enanta Pharmaceuticals from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 1st. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut shares of Enanta Pharmaceuticals from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 8th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, three have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $57.40.

In other news, Treasurer Paul J. Mellett sold 9,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $86.48, for a total transaction of $778,320.00. Following the transaction, the treasurer now owns 96,458 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,341,687.84. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. 10.56% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

About Enanta Pharmaceuticals

Enanta Pharmaceuticals, Inc is a research and development-focused biotechnology company. The Company uses chemistry-driven approach and drug discovery solutions to create small molecule drugs for the treatment of viral infections and liver diseases. Its research and development programs are focused on three disease targets: non-alcoholic steatohepatitis (NASH)/ primary biliary cholangitis (PBC), respiratory syncytial virus (RSV) and hepatitis B virus (HBV).

