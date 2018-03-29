Enbridge Inc (ENB) Insider Buys $248,880.00 in Stock

Enbridge Inc (NYSE:ENB) (TSE:ENB) insider Robert R. Rooney purchased 6,100 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 15th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $40.80 per share, with a total value of $248,880.00. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink.

Enbridge Inc (NYSE ENB) opened at $30.36 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.05, a quick ratio of 0.53 and a current ratio of 0.63. The stock has a market cap of $51,601.59, a P/E ratio of 21.84, a P/E/G ratio of 1.93 and a beta of 0.66. Enbridge Inc has a one year low of $29.54 and a one year high of $42.92.

Get Enbridge alerts:

Enbridge (NYSE:ENB) (TSE:ENB) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Friday, February 16th. The pipeline company reported $0.48 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.42 by $0.06. Enbridge had a net margin of 6.56% and a return on equity of 5.47%. The company had revenue of $10.15 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $9.39 billion. research analysts forecast that Enbridge Inc will post 1.75 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on ENB shares. Mizuho started coverage on shares of Enbridge in a research report on Thursday. They set a “neutral” rating for the company. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Enbridge from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, December 4th. Bank of America initiated coverage on shares of Enbridge in a research report on Tuesday, January 9th. They issued a “neutral” rating for the company. Morgan Stanley reduced their target price on shares of Enbridge from $41.00 to $38.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, February 9th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $54.00 price target on shares of Enbridge in a research note on Thursday, November 30th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $43.67.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in Enbridge by 14.7% during the 4th quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 178,707 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $6,989,000 after purchasing an additional 22,935 shares in the last quarter. Wagner Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in Enbridge during the 4th quarter valued at $179,000. D.B. Root & Company LLC acquired a new stake in Enbridge during the 4th quarter valued at $271,000. Arbor Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in Enbridge during the 4th quarter valued at $1,122,000. Finally, BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp grew its holdings in Enbridge by 1.3% during the 4th quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp now owns 263,228 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $8,216,000 after purchasing an additional 3,300 shares in the last quarter. 63.22% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

COPYRIGHT VIOLATION NOTICE: This story was published by Macon Daily and is the sole property of of Macon Daily. If you are accessing this story on another publication, it was copied illegally and reposted in violation of US and international copyright and trademark law. The correct version of this story can be accessed at https://macondaily.com/2018/03/29/enbridge-inc-enb-insider-purchases-248880-00-in-stock-updated.html.

Enbridge Company Profile

Enbridge Inc is a Canada-based energy transportation and distribution company. The Company is engaged in delivering energy. It operates through five segments: Liquids Pipelines, Gas Distribution, Gas Pipelines and Processing, Green Power and Transmission, and Energy Services. Liquids Pipelines consists of common carrier and contract crude oil, natural gas liquids (NGL), and refined products pipelines and terminals, including Canadian Mainline, Lakehead Pipeline System, Mid-Continent and Gulf Coast and Regional Oil Sands System.

Receive News & Ratings for Enbridge Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Enbridge and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.