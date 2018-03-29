Somewhat Positive News Coverage Somewhat Unlikely to Affect Enel Americas (ENI) Stock Price

News articles about Enel Americas (NYSE:ENI) have been trending somewhat positive this week, according to Accern Sentiment. The research firm identifies positive and negative media coverage by reviewing more than twenty million news and blog sources. Accern ranks coverage of companies on a scale of negative one to one, with scores closest to one being the most favorable. Enel Americas earned a news impact score of 0.11 on Accern’s scale. Accern also assigned news coverage about the company an impact score of 46.1600691831465 out of 100, meaning that recent media coverage is somewhat unlikely to have an effect on the company’s share price in the near term.

NYSE:ENI traded down $0.06 during trading on Thursday, hitting $13.76. 625,600 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 921,949. The firm has a market cap of $13,300.00, a P/E ratio of 22.19 and a beta of 0.70. Enel Americas has a one year low of $10.33 and a one year high of $18.72.

Enel Americas Company Profile

Enel Americas SA, formerly Enersis Americas SA, through its subsidiaries and jointly controlled entities, is engaged in the electricity generation, transmission and distribution businesses in Chile, Brazil, Colombia, Peru and Argentina. The Company operates through two segments: Generation and Transmission, and Distribution.

