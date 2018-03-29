Energen (EGN) Given a $99.00 Price Target at Stifel Nicolaus

Stifel Nicolaus set a $99.00 target price on Energen (NYSE:EGN) in a report issued on Wednesday. The firm currently has a buy rating on the oil and gas producer’s stock.

EGN has been the subject of a number of other research reports. Mizuho set a $72.00 price target on shares of Energen and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 16th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut shares of Energen from a neutral rating to an underweight rating and set a $57.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Friday, December 15th. KeyCorp set a $70.00 target price on shares of Energen and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Sunday, January 21st. Morgan Stanley upgraded shares of Energen from an equal weight rating to an overweight rating and set a $75.00 target price for the company in a research note on Wednesday, January 24th. Finally, ValuEngine cut shares of Energen from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research note on Friday, February 2nd. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating, fourteen have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $68.00.

Shares of Energen stock traded up $1.97 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $62.75. 1,200,064 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,055,038. The firm has a market cap of $5,678.69, a PE ratio of 20.02 and a beta of 1.61. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23, a quick ratio of 0.55 and a current ratio of 0.59. Energen has a 12-month low of $46.16 and a 12-month high of $62.93.

Energen (NYSE:EGN) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 20th. The oil and gas producer reported $0.63 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.41 by $0.22. The firm had revenue of $271.80 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $303.95 million. Energen had a net margin of 30.12% and a return on equity of 2.27%. Energen’s quarterly revenue was up 137.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned ($0.27) EPS. analysts anticipate that Energen will post 3.17 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, major shareholder Corvex Management Lp sold 80,294 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $57.56, for a total value of $4,621,722.64. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Jonathan Z. Cohen purchased 17,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 9th. The stock was bought at an average price of $57.36 per share, with a total value of $1,003,800.00. Following the acquisition, the director now directly owns 17,500 shares in the company, valued at $1,003,800. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 89,410 shares of company stock valued at $5,149,258 in the last quarter. Insiders own 1.00% of the company’s stock.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of EGN. SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in Energen during the 4th quarter valued at about $109,000. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in Energen during the 4th quarter valued at about $115,000. Cerebellum GP LLC purchased a new position in Energen during the 4th quarter valued at about $125,000. Calton & Associates Inc. purchased a new position in Energen during the 4th quarter valued at about $185,000. Finally, ZWJ Investment Counsel Inc. purchased a new position in Energen during the 4th quarter valued at about $201,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 93.58% of the company’s stock.

About Energen

Energen Corporation is an oil and natural gas exploration and production company. The Company is engaged in the exploration, development and production of oil and natural gas properties and natural gas. Its operations are conducted through subsidiary, Energen Resources Corporation and occur within the Midland Basin, the Delaware Basin and the Central Basin Platform areas of the Permian Basin in west Texas and New Mexico.

