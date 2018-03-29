Enigma (XNG) Market Cap Tops $119,116.00

Enigma (CURRENCY:XNG) traded down 10.8% against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 20:00 PM E.T. on March 29th. During the last week, Enigma has traded down 32.9% against the dollar. One Enigma token can now be bought for $0.17 or 0.00002360 BTC on major exchanges including Bittrex, Mercatox, Binance and Liqui. Enigma has a total market cap of $119,116.00 and approximately $1.00 worth of Enigma was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Ripple (XRP) traded down 11.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.51 or 0.00007182 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded 13% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.19 or 0.00002679 BTC.

NEO (NEO) traded down 9.9% against the dollar and now trades at $51.58 or 0.00725063 BTC.

IOTA (MIOTA) traded 8.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.09 or 0.00015321 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded 11% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0428 or 0.00000602 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00014070 BTC.

VeChain (VEN) traded down 17.7% against the dollar and now trades at $2.41 or 0.00033939 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded down 13% against the dollar and now trades at $10.14 or 0.00142571 BTC.

Walton (WTC) traded 7.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $22.77 or 0.00246724 BTC.

Ontology (ONT) traded down 9% against the dollar and now trades at $2.16 or 0.00030425 BTC.

Enigma’s launch date was October 12th, 2017. Enigma’s total supply is 1,121,891 tokens and its circulating supply is 709,550 tokens. Enigma’s official Twitter account is @enigmampc and its Facebook page is accessible here. Enigma’s official website is enigma.co. The Reddit community for Enigma is /r/enigmacatalyst and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

According to CryptoCompare, “Enigma is a decentralized data marketplace, that guarantees the privacy of their users' shared data cryptographically. Enigma’s computational model is based on an optimized version of secure multi-party computation, backed by a verifiable secret-sharing scheme. For storage, Enigma uses a modified distributed hashtable for holding secret-shared data. An external blockchain is utilized as the controller of the network. It manages access control, identities and serves as a tamper-proof log of events. Security deposits are required and fees are charged in order to incentivize operation, correctness and fairness in the system. ENG is an Ethereum-based ERC 20 token that serves as currency on Enigma's network. “

Enigma can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Tidex, Mercatox, Binance, EtherDelta, Bittrex and Liqui. It is not presently possible to purchase Enigma directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Enigma must first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Enigma using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

