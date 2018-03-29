ENTCash Hits 24-Hour Volume of $1,343.00 (ENT)

ENTCash (CURRENCY:ENT) traded 3.4% lower against the dollar during the one day period ending at 22:00 PM Eastern on March 29th. ENTCash has a market capitalization of $0.00 and approximately $1,343.00 worth of ENTCash was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last week, ENTCash has traded 23.2% lower against the dollar. One ENTCash coin can currently be purchased for $0.0179 or 0.00000263 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

About ENTCash

ENTCash is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the X11 hashing algorithm. ENTCash’s total supply is 600,000,000 coins. ENTCash’s official Twitter account is @Eternity_Group and its Facebook page is accessible here. ENTCash’s official website is entcash.com.

ENTCash Coin Trading

ENTCash can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Coinnest. It is not presently possible to buy ENTCash directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade ENTCash must first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy ENTCash using one of the exchanges listed above.

