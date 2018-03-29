Envestnet Asset Management Inc. Acquires 353,317 Shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (NYSEARCA:VTI)

Envestnet Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (NYSEARCA:VTI) by 11.2% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 3,501,168 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 353,317 shares during the period. Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF comprises about 1.1% of Envestnet Asset Management Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 22nd largest holding. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. owned 0.52% of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF worth $480,535,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in VTI. Calton & Associates Inc. purchased a new position in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF in the fourth quarter valued at $117,000. Crewe Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $116,000. Gradient Investments LLC acquired a new stake in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF in the fourth quarter valued at about $128,000. Bank of Nova Scotia Trust Co. acquired a new stake in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF in the third quarter valued at about $155,000. Finally, Goodman Financial Corp purchased a new position in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF in the fourth quarter valued at about $173,000.

Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (VTI) traded down $2.42 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $134.19. 3,309,676 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,389,188. The stock has a market cap of $95,600.00 and a PE ratio of 18.11. Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF has a 12-month low of $119.55 and a 12-month high of $146.87.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 27th. Investors of record on Friday, March 23rd were paid a dividend of $0.5661 per share. This represents a $2.26 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.69%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, March 22nd. Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 31.98%.

Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF Company Profile

Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the of the MSCI US Broad Market Index, which represents 99.5% or more of the total market capitalization of all of the United States common stocks traded on the New York and American Stock Exchanges and the Nasdaq over-the-counter market.

