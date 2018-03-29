EOS (CRYPTO:EOS) Trading 12% Lower Over Last Week

EOS (CURRENCY:EOS) traded down 4.4% against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 17:00 PM Eastern on March 22nd. In the last seven days, EOS has traded down 12% against the US dollar. One EOS token can currently be purchased for about $6.04 or 0.00086259 BTC on major exchanges including EtherDelta, YoBit, Kraken and HitBTC. EOS has a market cap of $4.58 billion and approximately $564.78 million worth of EOS was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Ark (ARK) traded down 16.5% against the dollar and now trades at $2.08 or 0.00029732 BTC.

Credits (CS) traded 14.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.63 or 0.00009019 BTC.

Lamden (TAU) traded down 13.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0752 or 0.00001055 BTC.

Oxycoin (OXY) traded 13.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0895 or 0.00001256 BTC.

BitWhite (BTW) traded 15.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0658 or 0.00000904 BTC.

TechShares (THS) traded 20.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.46 or 0.00006579 BTC.

Lazaruscoin (LAZ) traded 2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0010 or 0.00000014 BTC.

EOS Token Profile

EOS (EOS) is a distributed proof-of-stake (dPOS) token that uses the DPoS hashing algorithm. Its launch date was July 1st, 2017. EOS’s total supply is 900,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 759,005,240 tokens. EOS’s official Twitter account is @EOS_io and its Facebook page is accessible here. EOS’s official website is eos.io. The Reddit community for EOS is /r/EOS and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

According to CryptoCompare, “EOS.IO is software that introduces a blockchain architecture designed to enable vertical and horizontal scaling of decentralized applications (the “EOS.IO Software”). This is achieved through an operating system-like construct upon which applications can be built. The software provides accounts, authentication, databases, asynchronous communication and the scheduling of applications across multiple CPU cores and/or clusters. The resulting technology is a blockchain architecture that has the potential to scale to millions of transactions per second, eliminates user fees and allows for quick and easy deployment of decentralized applications. For more information, please read the EOS.IO Technical White Paper. “

EOS Token Trading

EOS can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges: OEX, Kraken, COSS, Livecoin, Kucoin, CoolCoin, Bibox, Bit-Z, YoBit, OKEx, Exrates, EtherDelta, Bithumb, Liqui, Coinrail, Gate.io, Binance, EXX, OpenLedger DEX, Cobinhood, BtcTrade.im, Mercatox, HitBTC, Tidex, ChaoEX, Huobi, ZB.COM, IDEX, BigONE and Bitfinex. It is not presently possible to buy EOS directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire EOS must first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy EOS using one of the exchanges listed above.

