Phocas Financial Corp. Reduces Holdings in Equity Lifestyle Properties, Inc. (ELS)

Phocas Financial Corp. lessened its holdings in Equity Lifestyle Properties, Inc. (NYSE:ELS) by 45.9% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 20,065 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 17,050 shares during the quarter. Phocas Financial Corp.’s holdings in Equity Lifestyle Properties were worth $1,786,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Macquarie Group Ltd. boosted its holdings in Equity Lifestyle Properties by 35.4% in the fourth quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 293,793 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $25,982,000 after purchasing an additional 76,857 shares during the period. Vident Investment Advisory LLC boosted its holdings in Equity Lifestyle Properties by 40.0% in the fourth quarter. Vident Investment Advisory LLC now owns 7,984 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $710,000 after purchasing an additional 2,283 shares during the period. Teachers Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Equity Lifestyle Properties by 1.0% in the fourth quarter. Teachers Advisors LLC now owns 882,389 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $78,550,000 after purchasing an additional 8,397 shares during the period. Two Sigma Investments LP bought a new stake in Equity Lifestyle Properties in the fourth quarter valued at $2,039,000. Finally, Two Sigma Advisers LP lifted its stake in Equity Lifestyle Properties by 2.8% in the fourth quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP now owns 102,278 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $9,105,000 after buying an additional 2,778 shares during the last quarter. 97.83% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Equity Lifestyle Properties alerts:

Shares of Equity Lifestyle Properties, Inc. (NYSE:ELS) traded up $0.65 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $87.86. 89,470 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 391,400. Equity Lifestyle Properties, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $75.91 and a fifty-two week high of $91.94. The company has a current ratio of 0.04, a quick ratio of 0.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21. The company has a market capitalization of $7,618.68, a PE ratio of 40.19, a P/E/G ratio of 4.25 and a beta of 0.23.

Equity Lifestyle Properties (NYSE:ELS) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, January 29th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.54 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.87 by ($0.33). Equity Lifestyle Properties had a net margin of 22.41% and a return on equity of 20.84%. The company had revenue of $229.99 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $210.71 million. analysts expect that Equity Lifestyle Properties, Inc. will post 3.88 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 13th. Investors of record on Friday, March 30th will be paid a dividend of $0.55 per share. This is a boost from Equity Lifestyle Properties’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.49. This represents a $2.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.50%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, March 28th. Equity Lifestyle Properties’s payout ratio is currently 89.86%.

In other Equity Lifestyle Properties news, EVP Roger Maynard sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $85.22, for a total value of $852,200.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 161,489 shares in the company, valued at $13,762,092.58. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Vice Chairman Howard Walker sold 1,200 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $88.74, for a total transaction of $106,488.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 5.20% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of research firms have issued reports on ELS. Robert W. Baird reiterated a “hold” rating and issued a $95.00 target price on shares of Equity Lifestyle Properties in a research note on Monday, December 11th. Evercore ISI upgraded Equity Lifestyle Properties from an “underperform” rating to an “in-line” rating in a research note on Monday, December 4th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Equity Lifestyle Properties from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $103.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, December 19th. BMO Capital Markets reiterated a “hold” rating and issued a $95.00 target price on shares of Equity Lifestyle Properties in a research note on Tuesday, January 9th. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald set a $85.00 target price on Equity Lifestyle Properties and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 30th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $88.33.

TRADEMARK VIOLATION NOTICE: “Phocas Financial Corp. Reduces Holdings in Equity Lifestyle Properties, Inc. (ELS)” was reported by Macon Daily and is the property of of Macon Daily. If you are reading this report on another website, it was copied illegally and reposted in violation of US and international copyright legislation. The correct version of this report can be accessed at https://macondaily.com/2018/03/29/equity-lifestyle-properties-inc-els-holdings-cut-by-phocas-financial-corp-updated.html.

Equity Lifestyle Properties Profile

Equity LifeStyle Properties, Inc is a real estate investment trust (REIT). The Company is an owner and operator of lifestyle-oriented properties (properties) consisting primarily of manufactured home (MH) communities and recreational vehicle (RV) resorts and campgrounds. The Company operates through two segments: Property Operations and Home Sales and Rentals Operations.

Receive News & Ratings for Equity Lifestyle Properties Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Equity Lifestyle Properties and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.