EquityCompass Tactical Risk Manager ETF (TERM) Announces Quarterly Dividend of $0.06

EquityCompass Tactical Risk Manager ETF (NYSEARCA:TERM) declared a quarterly dividend on Thursday, March 22nd, Wall Street Journal reports. Investors of record on Friday, March 23rd will be paid a dividend of 0.0621 per share on Thursday, March 29th. This represents a $0.25 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.15%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 22nd.

Shares of EquityCompass Tactical Risk Manager ETF stock traded up $0.29 during trading on Thursday, hitting $21.65. 15,796 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 19,111. EquityCompass Tactical Risk Manager ETF has a 52-week low of $19.67 and a 52-week high of $23.62.

