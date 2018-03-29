ERC20 (CRYPTO:ERC20) Trading 30.5% Higher Over Last 7 Days

ERC20 (CURRENCY:ERC20) traded down 3.5% against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 14:00 PM ET on March 22nd. Over the last seven days, ERC20 has traded up 30.5% against the US dollar. One ERC20 token can now be purchased for about $0.0003 or 0.00000004 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges including EtherDelta and IDEX. ERC20 has a market cap of $516,498.00 and approximately $17,734.00 worth of ERC20 was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Get ERC20 alerts:

Ripple (XRP) traded 6.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.54 or 0.00007239 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded down 9.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.20 or 0.00002669 BTC.

NEO (NEO) traded down 6.8% against the dollar and now trades at $53.35 or 0.00717512 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded 9.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0492 or 0.00000661 BTC.

IOTA (MIOTA) traded 7.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.11 or 0.00014948 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00013489 BTC.

VeChain (VEN) traded down 9.2% against the dollar and now trades at $2.66 or 0.00035764 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 7.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $10.75 or 0.00144540 BTC.

Walton (WTC) traded 7.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $22.77 or 0.00246724 BTC.

Ontology (ONT) traded down 9.6% against the dollar and now trades at $2.35 or 0.00031544 BTC.

About ERC20

ERC20’s genesis date was October 21st, 2017. ERC20’s total supply is 1,693,691,126 tokens and its circulating supply is 1,574,741,156 tokens. The official website for ERC20 is erc20.space. ERC20’s official Twitter account is @ERC20project.

According to CryptoCompare, “ERC20 Index is a tokenized index of cryptocurrency which tracks and invests in the 20-top ERC20 tokens. Weekly, profits are distributed in Ether between the top-20 holders of a ERC20 token. “

Buying and Selling ERC20

ERC20 can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: EtherDelta and IDEX. It is not possible to purchase ERC20 directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire ERC20 must first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase ERC20 using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Ratings for ERC20 Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ERC20 and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.