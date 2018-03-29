eServGlobal (ESG) Shares Up 16.8%

eServGlobal Limited (LON:ESG) shares shot up 16.8% during trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as GBX 9.82 ($0.14) and last traded at GBX 9.75 ($0.13). 1,668,079 shares traded hands during trading, an increase of 127% from the average session volume of 735,959 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 8.35 ($0.12).

Separately, FinnCap restated a “corporate” rating and set a GBX 20 ($0.28) target price on shares of eServGlobal in a report on Tuesday, December 19th.

About eServGlobal

eServGlobal Limited is a provider of mobile financial technology, offering mobile money solutions. The Company covers a spectrum of mobile financial services, including mobile wallet, mobile commerce, analytics, advanced recharge, promotions and agent management. The Company is engaged in the provision of telecommunications software solutions to mobile and financial service providers on a global basis.

