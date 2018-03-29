David A. Oneil Sells 2,000 Shares of Espey Manufacturing & Electronics Corp. (ESP) Stock

Espey Manufacturing & Electronics Corp. (NYSEAMERICAN:ESP) Treasurer David A. Oneil sold 2,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $26.70, for a total value of $53,400.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the treasurer now directly owns 12,000 shares in the company, valued at $320,400. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website.

Shares of Espey Manufacturing & Electronics Corp. (ESP) traded up $0.89 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $26.50. 1,553 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,472. The company has a market capitalization of $60.62, a PE ratio of 24.54 and a beta of 0.20. Espey Manufacturing & Electronics Corp. has a 12-month low of $21.07 and a 12-month high of $27.10.

Espey Manufacturing & Electronics (NYSEAMERICAN:ESP) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 13th. The company reported $0.69 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $11.53 million during the quarter. Espey Manufacturing & Electronics had a net margin of 14.00% and a return on equity of 20.08%.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 29th. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 19th will be given a dividend of $0.25 per share. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.77%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, March 16th. Espey Manufacturing & Electronics’s dividend payout ratio is currently 92.59%.

ESP has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. TheStreet raised Espey Manufacturing & Electronics from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 4th. Haywood Securities reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $3.00 price target on shares of Espey Manufacturing & Electronics in a research note on Thursday, December 21st.

An institutional investor recently raised its position in Espey Manufacturing & Electronics stock. Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its position in shares of Espey Manufacturing & Electronics Corp. (NYSEAMERICAN:ESP) by 7.0% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 139,900 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 9,201 shares during the quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC owned approximately 5.90% of Espey Manufacturing & Electronics worth $3,352,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Espey Manufacturing & Electronics Company Profile

Espey Mfg. & Electronics Corp. (Espey) is a power electronics design and original equipment manufacturing (OEM) company. The Company is engaged in developing and delivering products for use in military and environment applications. The Company provides power energy conversion and transformer solutions.

