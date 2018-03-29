Essentra (ESNT) Hits New 1-Year Low at $423.40

Essentra PLC (LON:ESNT) shares reached a new 52-week low on Thursday . The company traded as low as GBX 423.40 ($5.85) and last traded at GBX 423.80 ($5.86), with a volume of 579644 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at GBX 423.80 ($5.86).

A number of research analysts have weighed in on ESNT shares. Peel Hunt reissued an “add” rating and issued a GBX 585 ($8.08) target price on shares of Essentra in a report on Tuesday, January 23rd. Numis Securities restated a “hold” rating and issued a GBX 500 ($6.91) price target on shares of Essentra in a research report on Monday, March 5th. Finally, Jefferies Group restated a “hold” rating and issued a GBX 510 ($7.05) price target on shares of Essentra in a research report on Thursday, February 22nd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of GBX 520 ($7.18).

The stock has a market capitalization of $1,200.00 and a PE ratio of 7,063.33.

Essentra (LON:ESNT) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, March 2nd. The company reported GBX 22.10 ($0.31) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of GBX 22.80 ($0.32) by GBX (0.70) (($0.01)). The company had revenue of GBX 102.73 billion during the quarter. Essentra had a return on equity of 4.67% and a net margin of 2.91%.

The firm also recently announced a dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, May 1st. Investors of record on Thursday, March 15th will be given a dividend of GBX 14.40 ($0.20) per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 15th. This represents a dividend yield of 2.93%. This is a boost from Essentra’s previous dividend of $6.30.

In other Essentra news, insider Mary Reilly bought 7,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 21st. The stock was purchased at an average price of GBX 453 ($6.26) per share, for a total transaction of £33,975 ($46,939.76). Also, insider Paul Forman bought 20,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 16th. The shares were acquired at an average price of GBX 461 ($6.37) per share, with a total value of £92,200 ($127,383.26).

About Essentra

Essentra plc is a supplier of plastic, fiber, foam and packaging products. The Company operates through three segments. The Component Solutions segment includes the components, pipe protection technologies (PPT), extrusion and security businesses. The Health & Personal Care Packaging segment includes specialty tapes business and is a global provider of packaging and authentication solutions to a diversified customer base in the health & personal care, consumer and specialist packaging sectors, and to the paper and board industries.

