Ethereum (ETH) Price Reaches $403.50

Ethereum (CURRENCY:ETH) traded down 10.5% against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 12:00 PM E.T. on March 29th. Ethereum has a total market cap of $39.74 billion and $1.66 billion worth of Ethereum was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Ethereum coin can now be bought for about $403.50 or 0.05445740 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges including CoinExchange, Koineks, Mr. Exchange and Kucoin. During the last seven days, Ethereum has traded 24.7% lower against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Ethereum Classic (ETC) traded down 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $15.35 or 0.00207188 BTC.

Waltonchain (WTC) traded down 13.6% against the dollar and now trades at $11.46 or 0.00154684 BTC.

Metaverse ETP (ETP) traded down 13.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.71 or 0.00009619 BTC.

Bowhead (AHT) traded 2.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.25 or 0.00003393 BTC.

WhaleCoin (WHL) traded 11.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0583 or 0.00000787 BTC.

DaxxCoin (DAXX) traded down 16.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0005 or 0.00000007 BTC.

Ethereum Profile

Ethereum is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Ethash hashing algorithm. It launched on July 30th, 2015. Ethereum’s total supply is 98,490,018 coins. Ethereum’s official website is www.ethereum.org. The official message board for Ethereum is forum.ethereum.org. The Reddit community for Ethereum is /r/ethereum and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Ethereum’s official Twitter account is @ethereumproject and its Facebook page is accessible here.

According to CryptoCompare, “Ethereum is a decentralized platform that runs smart contracts: applications that run exactly as programmed without any possibility of downtime, censorship, fraud or third party interference. In the Ethereum protocol and blockchain there is a price for each operation. The general idea is, in order to have things transferred or executed by the network, you have to consume or burn Gas. The cryptocurrency is called Ether and is used to pay for computation time and for transaction fees.If you want to earn block rewards from the network, you can join the network as a miner. Follow the link for a guide on how to mine Ethereum on a Windows Pc. The much easier but a bit more expensive way is to buy an Ethereum mining contract. Ethereum is how the Internet was supposed to work. As long as you have enough funds to pay for your code to be run by the network, your contacts will always be up and running.It was crowdfunded during August 2014 by fans all around the world. It is developed and maintained by ETHDEV with contributions from great minds across the globe. There is also an Ethereum foundation and there are multiple startups working with the Ethereum blockchain.Ethereum is currently on the “Homestead” stage and all its related software is still considered Beta until the release of the next stage “Metropolis”. If you are looking for a GUI interface for your wallet, try the Ethereum Wallet DApp. It's still in beta so be careful when you use it.Our block explorer data bellow is freely provided by etherchain.org and etherscan.io. “

Buying and Selling Ethereum

