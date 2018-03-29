ETHGAS Price Reaches $0.0159 on Major Exchanges (EGAS)

ETHGAS (CURRENCY:EGAS) traded flat against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 17:00 PM Eastern on March 29th. ETHGAS has a total market cap of $161,889.00 and $0.00 worth of ETHGAS was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last seven days, ETHGAS has traded flat against the dollar. One ETHGAS token can now be purchased for about $0.0159 or 0.00000189 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Ripple (XRP) traded 9.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.52 or 0.00007472 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded 13.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.19 or 0.00002702 BTC.

NEO (NEO) traded 8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $52.67 or 0.00752325 BTC.

IOTA (MIOTA) traded down 10.4% against the dollar and now trades at $1.08 or 0.00015428 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded 2.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0440 or 0.00000629 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 1.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.99 or 0.00014071 BTC.

VeChain (VEN) traded 16.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.45 or 0.00034981 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded down 11.5% against the dollar and now trades at $10.26 or 0.00146562 BTC.

Walton (WTC) traded up 7.9% against the dollar and now trades at $22.77 or 0.00246724 BTC.

Ontology (ONT) traded down 18.2% against the dollar and now trades at $2.05 or 0.00029331 BTC.

ETHGAS Token Profile

ETHGAS was first traded on October 28th, 2017. ETHGAS’s total supply is 13,792,050 tokens and its circulating supply is 10,157,540 tokens. ETHGAS’s official Twitter account is @eth_gas. The official website for ETHGAS is www.ethgas.stream.

Buying and Selling ETHGAS

ETHGAS can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is not presently possible to buy ETHGAS directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade ETHGAS must first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy ETHGAS using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

