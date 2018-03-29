Etsy Inc (ETSY) Receives $22.23 Average PT from Analysts

Shares of Etsy Inc (NASDAQ:ETSY) have been assigned a consensus rating of “Hold” from the fifteen research firms that are presently covering the stock, MarketBeat Ratings reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating, five have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The average 1-year target price among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $22.23.

ETSY has been the topic of a number of research reports. BidaskClub downgraded Etsy from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, January 13th. DA Davidson upped their target price on Etsy from $26.00 to $28.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, March 1st. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Etsy from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Monday, January 22nd. Citigroup upped their target price on Etsy from $17.50 to $25.50 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, March 5th. Finally, Roth Capital upgraded Etsy from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their target price for the company from $20.50 to $28.00 in a report on Wednesday, February 28th.

Shares of Etsy (ETSY) traded down $0.48 on Friday, hitting $28.47. The stock had a trading volume of 1,635,069 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,611,397. The firm has a market cap of $3,439.74, a P/E ratio of 42.30, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.57 and a beta of 0.30. Etsy has a one year low of $9.60 and a one year high of $29.15. The company has a quick ratio of 4.29, a current ratio of 4.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16.

In related news, Director Jonathan D. Klein sold 50,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $21.31, for a total value of $1,065,500.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Corporate insiders own 4.00% of the company’s stock.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in ETSY. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its position in Etsy by 2.6% during the third quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 444,549 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $7,504,000 after purchasing an additional 11,449 shares during the period. Creative Planning bought a new stake in Etsy during the fourth quarter worth approximately $619,000. American Century Companies Inc. boosted its position in Etsy by 133.0% during the fourth quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 436,185 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $8,920,000 after purchasing an additional 249,017 shares during the period. Legal & General Group Plc boosted its position in Etsy by 56.4% during the third quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 50,039 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $845,000 after purchasing an additional 18,051 shares during the period. Finally, Parametrica Management Ltd bought a new stake in Etsy during the fourth quarter worth approximately $212,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 79.84% of the company’s stock.

Etsy, Inc (Etsy) operates a marketplace where people around the world connect, both online and offline, to make, sell and buy goods. The Company offers a range of seller services and tools that help entrepreneurs start, grow and manage their businesses. The Company’s community includes Etsy sellers, Etsy buyers, Etsy employees, its partners and investors.

