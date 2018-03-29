EventChain 24-Hour Trading Volume Hits $38.00 (EVC)

EventChain (CURRENCY:EVC) traded 18.2% lower against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 18:00 PM Eastern on March 29th. One EventChain token can now be bought for about $0.13 or 0.00001839 BTC on exchanges. EventChain has a total market capitalization of $4.16 million and approximately $38.00 worth of EventChain was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last seven days, EventChain has traded 29.9% lower against the dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Ripple (XRP) traded 7.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.54 or 0.00007422 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded down 9.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.20 or 0.00002740 BTC.

NEO (NEO) traded 5.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $53.92 or 0.00745586 BTC.

IOTA (MIOTA) traded down 7.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.12 or 0.00015448 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded down 2.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0455 or 0.00000629 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded down 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.99 or 0.00013635 BTC.

VeChain (VEN) traded 14.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.50 or 0.00034523 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 9.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $10.48 or 0.00144903 BTC.

Walton (WTC) traded 7.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $22.77 or 0.00246724 BTC.

Ontology (ONT) traded 12.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.14 or 0.00029641 BTC.

About EventChain

EventChain’s genesis date was September 5th, 2017. EventChain’s total supply is 84,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 31,250,497 tokens. EventChain’s official Twitter account is @EventChain_io. EventChain’s official website is eventchain.io.

EventChain Token Trading

EventChain can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Livecoin. It is not possible to purchase EventChain directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire EventChain must first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase EventChain using one of the exchanges listed above.

