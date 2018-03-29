EverGreenCoin (EGC) Trading 26.3% Lower Over Last 7 Days

EverGreenCoin (CURRENCY:EGC) traded 11.6% lower against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 14:00 PM E.T. on March 22nd. In the last week, EverGreenCoin has traded down 26.3% against the dollar. One EverGreenCoin coin can now be bought for about $0.16 or 0.00002090 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges including CoinExchange, Bittrex, Cryptopia and YoBit. EverGreenCoin has a total market capitalization of $2.07 million and approximately $10,268.00 worth of EverGreenCoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Get EverGreenCoin alerts:

HTMLCOIN (HTML) traded 9.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0006 or 0.00000008 BTC.

Firecoin (FIRE) traded down 6.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.19 or 0.00016001 BTC.

Orlycoin (ORLY) traded down 6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0010 or 0.00000013 BTC.

TAGRcoin (TAGR) traded down 6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0009 or 0.00000012 BTC.

Dubstep (DUB) traded 6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0018 or 0.00000024 BTC.

EverGreenCoin Coin Profile

EverGreenCoin (CRYPTO:EGC) is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the X15 hashing algorithm. It was first traded on December 1st, 2015. EverGreenCoin’s total supply is 13,321,301 coins. The Reddit community for EverGreenCoin is /r/EverGreenCoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. EverGreenCoin’s official website is evergreencoin.org. EverGreenCoin’s official Twitter account is @EverGreenCoin_ and its Facebook page is accessible here.

According to CryptoCompare, “EverGreenCoin is a currency designed from the ground up not only to be an environmentally friendly currency but, an environmental movement and paradigm shift. With both the electrically and computationally efficient and secure algorithm of X15 Proof of Work and it's generously rewarding 7% Proof of Stake the foundation has been set. On top of that foundation we leverage renewable energy in ways our planet has never seen. EverGreenCoin is turning the mining and crypto currency industry on its head. From an industry that wastes electricity in the grandest scale, and in-turn our planet's finite precious resources lost forever to produce that electricity, to a profitable and prosperous endeavor for both our planet and it's people. Back-feeding the grid it had once robed. Then those profits are invested into the environment through environmental restoration projects such as forestry and wildlife rehabilitation. EverGreenCoin will make both our planet's environment and economy better than it was found. Coin added by @chopcoin Team “

Buying and Selling EverGreenCoin

EverGreenCoin can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Bittrex, YoBit, CoinExchange and Cryptopia. It is not currently possible to purchase EverGreenCoin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade EverGreenCoin must first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase EverGreenCoin using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Ratings for EverGreenCoin Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for EverGreenCoin and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.