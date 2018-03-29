Eversource Energy (ES) Downgraded to Sell at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Eversource Energy (NYSE:ES) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research note published on Wednesday morning.

According to Zacks, “In the last three months, decline in Eversource Energy’s shares were wider than its industry. Delay in the approval of Northern Pass project, dependence on third party, stringent regulation, and underperformance of its transmission and distribution system due to breakdown are concerns. However, Eversource Energy’s investments in renewable energy generation, expansion of transmission and distribution systems will help it to provide reliable services to its customers. Its regulated investment plans will help it to boost earnings per share by 5-7% over the 2018–2021 time frame from the 2017 level. Eversource’s initiatives to lower costs are likely to have a positive impact on margins.”

ES has been the subject of a number of other reports. Credit Suisse Group cut Eversource Energy from a neutral rating to an underperform rating and cut their price objective for the company from $63.00 to $59.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 23rd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Williams Capital reissued a buy rating and set a $63.00 price objective (down from $65.00) on shares of Eversource Energy in a report on Thursday, March 1st. Guggenheim reissued a buy rating and set a $59.00 price objective on shares of Eversource Energy in a report on Friday, February 23rd. Evercore ISI started coverage on Eversource Energy in a report on Thursday, March 8th. They set an outperform rating and a $62.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Morgan Stanley cut Eversource Energy from an overweight rating to an equal weight rating and set a $63.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Tuesday, February 13th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of $62.82.

Eversource Energy stock opened at $58.47 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $18,566.34, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.80, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.13 and a beta of 0.37. Eversource Energy has a twelve month low of $55.93 and a twelve month high of $66.15. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.06, a quick ratio of 0.63 and a current ratio of 0.69.

Eversource Energy (NYSE:ES) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 22nd. The utilities provider reported $0.75 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.76 by ($0.01). The company had revenue of $1.90 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.87 billion. Eversource Energy had a net margin of 12.74% and a return on equity of 9.03%. The firm’s revenue was up 6.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.72 earnings per share. equities research analysts anticipate that Eversource Energy will post 3.26 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 30th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, March 6th will be paid a $0.505 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, March 5th. This is a positive change from Eversource Energy’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.48. This represents a $2.02 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.45%. Eversource Energy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 64.95%.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in shares of Eversource Energy by 2.4% in the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 25,200,721 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $1,592,179,000 after buying an additional 589,876 shares in the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN increased its position in Eversource Energy by 4.3% in the fourth quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 6,823,570 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $431,113,000 after purchasing an additional 283,943 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its position in Eversource Energy by 3.4% in the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 3,625,817 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $228,627,000 after purchasing an additional 118,626 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its position in Eversource Energy by 42.0% in the fourth quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 3,142,300 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $198,531,000 after purchasing an additional 929,500 shares during the period. Finally, Legal & General Group Plc increased its position in Eversource Energy by 5.4% in the third quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 2,801,473 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $169,322,000 after purchasing an additional 144,185 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 73.81% of the company’s stock.

Eversource Energy Company Profile

Eversource Energy is a utility holding company engaged in the energy delivery business. The Company operates through three segments: electric distribution, electric transmission and natural gas distribution. The Company’s electric distribution segment consists of the distribution businesses, which are engaged in the distribution of electricity to retail customers in Connecticut, Massachusetts, and New Hampshire and the regulated electric generation businesses.

