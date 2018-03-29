Evoqua Water Technologies (NYSE:AQUA) Major Shareholder Investors Lp Aea Sells 10,953,746 Shares

Evoqua Water Technologies (NYSE:AQUA) major shareholder Investors Lp Aea sold 10,953,746 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $21.29, for a total value of $233,205,252.34. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Major shareholders that own at least 10% of a company’s stock are required to disclose their transactions with the SEC.

Shares of Evoqua Water Technologies (NYSE AQUA) traded up $0.28 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $21.33. The stock had a trading volume of 215,199 shares, compared to its average volume of 681,579. The company has a market cap of $2,770.00 and a price-to-earnings ratio of 263.13. Evoqua Water Technologies has a 12-month low of $19.10 and a 12-month high of $25.36.

Evoqua Water Technologies (NYSE:AQUA) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 6th. The company reported ($0.03) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.05) by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $297.05 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $291.38 million. Evoqua Water Technologies had a negative return on equity of 5.33% and a negative net margin of 1.01%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 6.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company earned ($0.13) EPS.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Bank of Montreal Can bought a new stake in shares of Evoqua Water Technologies during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $145,000. Blackhill Capital Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Evoqua Water Technologies during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $152,000. Suffolk Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Evoqua Water Technologies during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $209,000. Strs Ohio bought a new stake in shares of Evoqua Water Technologies during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $218,000. Finally, Raymond James & Associates bought a new stake in shares of Evoqua Water Technologies during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $271,000.

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on AQUA shares. Royal Bank of Canada reissued a “buy” rating and set a $27.00 price objective on shares of Evoqua Water Technologies in a report on Thursday, January 4th. Robert W. Baird lifted their price target on Evoqua Water Technologies from $23.00 to $24.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 7th. Stifel Nicolaus reaffirmed a “hold” rating and issued a $26.00 price target (up from $23.00) on shares of Evoqua Water Technologies in a research note on Tuesday, January 16th. Cowen reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $26.00 price target on shares of Evoqua Water Technologies in a research note on Tuesday, January 30th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. began coverage on Evoqua Water Technologies in a research note on Thursday, November 30th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $23.00 price target on the stock. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $24.63.

Evoqua Water Technologies Company Profile

Evoqua Water Technologies Corp. is focused on providing water treatment solutions. The Company is offering services, systems and technologies to support customers’ full water lifecycle needs. The Company offers a comprehensive portfolio of differentiated, proprietary technology solutions. The Company operates through three segments Industrial, Municipal and Products.

