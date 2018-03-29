Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Evraz (OTCMKTS:EVRZF) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report report published on Thursday, March 22nd. Zacks Investment Research currently has $6.50 price objective on the stock.

According to Zacks, “EVRAZ plc is involved in integrated steel, mining and vanadium business. The company’s principal activities consists of manufacturing steel and steel products, Iron ore mining and enrichment , Coal mining, Manufacturing vanadium products as well as trading operations and logistics. It operates primarily in the Russian Federation, Ukraine, USA, Canada, Czech Republic, Italy, Kazakhstan and South Africa. EVRAZ plc is based in London, the United Kingdom. “

Get Evraz alerts:

Shares of OTCMKTS:EVRZF traded up $0.38 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $6.23. The stock had a trading volume of 700 shares, compared to its average volume of 540. Evraz has a 12 month low of $5.85 and a 12 month high of $6.23.

COPYRIGHT VIOLATION NOTICE: “Evraz (OTCMKTS:EVRZF) Stock Rating Upgraded by Zacks Investment Research” was originally reported by Macon Daily and is the sole property of of Macon Daily. If you are reading this news story on another publication, it was stolen and reposted in violation of United States & international copyright laws. The original version of this news story can be accessed at https://macondaily.com/2018/03/29/evraz-evrzf-upgraded-at-zacks-investment-research-updated.html.

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Evraz (EVRZF)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Evraz Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Evraz and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.