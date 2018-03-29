EXACT Sciences (EXAS) Lowered to “Hold” at BidaskClub

BidaskClub cut shares of EXACT Sciences (NASDAQ:EXAS) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report published on Wednesday morning.

Other equities analysts have also recently issued reports about the stock. Benchmark set a $65.00 target price on shares of EXACT Sciences and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 17th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of EXACT Sciences from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $62.00 target price for the company in a research note on Tuesday, January 16th. William Blair reissued a buy rating on shares of EXACT Sciences in a research note on Wednesday, January 10th. Bank of America set a $67.00 target price on shares of EXACT Sciences and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Monday, January 8th. Finally, Leerink Swann set a $67.00 target price on shares of EXACT Sciences and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Friday, February 23rd. Nine investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of $52.84.

EXACT Sciences stock opened at $39.82 on Wednesday. EXACT Sciences has a 52 week low of $22.18 and a 52 week high of $63.60. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a quick ratio of 6.77 and a current ratio of 7.15. The firm has a market cap of $5,044.47, a P/E ratio of -39.82 and a beta of 0.71.

EXACT Sciences (NASDAQ:EXAS) last released its earnings results on Thursday, February 22nd. The medical research company reported ($0.18) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.27) by $0.09. EXACT Sciences had a negative net margin of 43.01% and a negative return on equity of 24.13%. The business had revenue of $87.41 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $87.42 million. During the same period last year, the business earned ($0.34) earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 148.0% on a year-over-year basis. equities research analysts predict that EXACT Sciences will post -0.86 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other EXACT Sciences news, SVP D Scott Coward sold 1,665 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, January 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $52.54, for a total transaction of $87,479.10. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 37,558 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,973,297.32. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, insider Kevin T. Conroy sold 125,402 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, January 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $52.79, for a total value of $6,619,971.58. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 955,454 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $50,438,416.66. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 449,538 shares of company stock valued at $21,878,668 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 4.00% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Amalgamated Bank lifted its holdings in shares of EXACT Sciences by 6.0% during the third quarter. Amalgamated Bank now owns 14,964 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $705,000 after buying an additional 845 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James & Associates lifted its holdings in shares of EXACT Sciences by 1.2% during the fourth quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 98,777 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $5,190,000 after buying an additional 1,168 shares in the last quarter. American International Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of EXACT Sciences by 1.5% during the fourth quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 79,238 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $4,163,000 after buying an additional 1,207 shares in the last quarter. Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of EXACT Sciences by 19.5% during the fourth quarter. Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. now owns 8,045 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $424,000 after buying an additional 1,315 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank lifted its holdings in shares of EXACT Sciences by 41.3% during the fourth quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 7,137 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $375,000 after buying an additional 2,085 shares in the last quarter. 82.02% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About EXACT Sciences

Exact Sciences Corporation is a molecular diagnostics company. The Company focuses on the early detection and prevention of some forms of cancer. It offers a non-invasive screening test called Cologuard for the early detection of colorectal cancer and pre-cancer. Its Cologuard test is a stool-based deoxyribonucleic acid (sDNA) screening test, which utilizes a multi-target approach to detect deoxyribonucleic acid (DNA) and hemoglobin biomarkers associated with colorectal cancer and pre-cancer.

