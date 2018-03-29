The Coca-Cola Company (KO) Shares Sold by Exchange Capital Management Inc.

Exchange Capital Management Inc. lowered its position in The Coca-Cola Company (NYSE:KO) by 34.6% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 3,686 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,948 shares during the quarter. Exchange Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in The Coca-Cola were worth $169,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Veritas Investment Management LLP bought a new stake in shares of The Coca-Cola during the 3rd quarter valued at about $135,000. Spectrum Management Group Inc. bought a new stake in shares of The Coca-Cola during the 3rd quarter valued at about $137,000. Legacy Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of The Coca-Cola during the 3rd quarter valued at about $139,000. Almanack Investment Partners LLC. bought a new stake in shares of The Coca-Cola during the 2nd quarter valued at about $142,000. Finally, Shine Investment Advisory Services Inc. boosted its position in shares of The Coca-Cola by 102.2% during the 3rd quarter. Shine Investment Advisory Services Inc. now owns 3,185 shares of the company’s stock valued at $143,000 after acquiring an additional 1,610 shares during the last quarter. 66.15% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on KO. Stifel Nicolaus reiterated a “hold” rating and set a $49.00 price target on shares of The Coca-Cola in a research report on Friday, December 22nd. Goldman Sachs set a $49.00 price target on The Coca-Cola and gave the company a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 10th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reiterated a “neutral” rating and set a price target (up previously from ) on shares of The Coca-Cola in a research report on Friday, February 16th. Credit Suisse Group reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of The Coca-Cola in a research report on Tuesday, February 13th. Finally, Jefferies Group reiterated a “neutral” rating and set a $49.00 price target on shares of The Coca-Cola in a research report on Tuesday, February 20th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have issued a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $49.21.

In other news, insider Ed Hays sold 84,400 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $47.50, for a total transaction of $4,009,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, insider Robert Edward Long sold 15,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, January 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $47.95, for a total value of $719,250.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 24,673 shares in the company, valued at $1,183,070.35. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 124,523 shares of company stock worth $5,885,511 over the last three months. Insiders own 1.48% of the company’s stock.

Shares of The Coca-Cola Company (NYSE KO) traded up $0.32 during trading on Thursday, reaching $43.64. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,011,142 shares, compared to its average volume of 13,405,533. The company has a quick ratio of 1.25, a current ratio of 1.34 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.64. The stock has a market cap of $182,964.70, a PE ratio of 160.44, a P/E/G ratio of 2.49 and a beta of 0.77. The Coca-Cola Company has a 1-year low of $42.19 and a 1-year high of $48.62.

The Coca-Cola (NYSE:KO) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday, February 16th. The company reported $0.39 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.38 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $7.51 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.36 billion. The Coca-Cola had a return on equity of 38.36% and a net margin of 3.52%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 20.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.37 EPS. sell-side analysts forecast that The Coca-Cola Company will post 2.09 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 2nd. Shareholders of record on Thursday, March 15th will be paid a $0.39 dividend. This is a boost from The Coca-Cola’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.37. This represents a $1.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.57%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, March 14th. The Coca-Cola’s payout ratio is 577.78%.

The Coca-Cola Company Profile

The Coca-Cola Company, a beverage company, manufactures and distributes various nonalcoholic beverages worldwide. The company provides water, enhanced water, and sports drinks; juices; juice, dairy, and plant?based beverages; teas and coffees; and energy drinks. It also offers concentrates, syrups, beverage bases, source waters, and powders/minerals, as well as fountain syrups to fountain retailers, such as restaurants and convenience stores.

