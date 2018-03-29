Exchange Union Price Reaches $5.45 on Exchanges (CRYPTO:XUC)

Exchange Union (CURRENCY:XUC) traded 6.8% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 22:00 PM ET on March 22nd. One Exchange Union token can currently be purchased for about $5.45 or 0.00081031 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges including OKEx and HitBTC. Exchange Union has a market capitalization of $10.89 million and approximately $715,420.00 worth of Exchange Union was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last week, Exchange Union has traded down 12% against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Ripple (XRP) traded 14.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.49 or 0.00007302 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded down 17.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.18 or 0.00002677 BTC.

NEO (NEO) traded 11.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $50.35 or 0.00744622 BTC.

IOTA (MIOTA) traded 10.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.06 or 0.00015722 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded down 15.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0407 or 0.00000602 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded down 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.99 or 0.00014635 BTC.

VeChain (VEN) traded down 21.7% against the dollar and now trades at $2.31 or 0.00034110 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded down 15.4% against the dollar and now trades at $9.88 or 0.00146100 BTC.

Walton (WTC) traded 7.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $22.77 or 0.00246724 BTC.

Ontology (ONT) traded 11.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.06 or 0.00030454 BTC.

Exchange Union Profile

Exchange Union launched on August 11th, 2017. Exchange Union’s total supply is 3,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 2,000,000 tokens. Exchange Union’s official Twitter account is @exchange_union and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for Exchange Union is www.exchangeunion.com.

Buying and Selling Exchange Union

Exchange Union can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: OKEx and HitBTC. It is not presently possible to buy Exchange Union directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Exchange Union must first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Exchange Union using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

