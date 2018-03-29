Sterling Capital Management LLC Lowers Holdings in Exelon Co. (NYSE:EXC)

Sterling Capital Management LLC cut its position in shares of Exelon Co. (NYSE:EXC) by 2.1% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 239,877 shares of the energy giant’s stock after selling 5,050 shares during the quarter. Sterling Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Exelon were worth $9,454,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of EXC. CI Global Investments Inc. grew its holdings in Exelon by 71.9% in the fourth quarter. CI Global Investments Inc. now owns 8,297,053 shares of the energy giant’s stock worth $326,987,000 after purchasing an additional 3,470,082 shares during the period. Barrow Hanley Mewhinney & Strauss LLC grew its holdings in Exelon by 51,895.4% in the fourth quarter. Barrow Hanley Mewhinney & Strauss LLC now owns 3,367,739 shares of the energy giant’s stock worth $132,723,000 after purchasing an additional 3,361,262 shares during the period. Bank of Montreal Can grew its holdings in Exelon by 44.6% in the fourth quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 6,241,334 shares of the energy giant’s stock worth $245,971,000 after purchasing an additional 1,926,273 shares during the period. Capital International Investors grew its holdings in Exelon by 20.6% in the third quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 8,290,800 shares of the energy giant’s stock worth $312,314,000 after purchasing an additional 1,415,400 shares during the period. Finally, AXA grew its holdings in Exelon by 677.3% in the third quarter. AXA now owns 1,613,005 shares of the energy giant’s stock worth $60,762,000 after purchasing an additional 1,405,487 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 78.09% of the company’s stock.

Exelon Co. (NYSE EXC) traded up $0.39 during trading on Thursday, hitting $38.93. 1,299,081 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 7,017,052. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.01, a current ratio of 1.10 and a quick ratio of 0.94. Exelon Co. has a 12-month low of $33.30 and a 12-month high of $42.67. The company has a market capitalization of $37,124.68, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.76, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.51 and a beta of 0.25.

Exelon (NYSE:EXC) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 7th. The energy giant reported $0.55 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.60 by ($0.05). Exelon had a net margin of 11.53% and a return on equity of 8.35%. The firm had revenue of $8.38 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.66 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.44 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.4% on a year-over-year basis. sell-side analysts forecast that Exelon Co. will post 3.06 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 9th. Investors of record on Thursday, February 15th were given a dividend of $0.345 per share. This is a positive change from Exelon’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.33. This represents a $1.38 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.54%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, February 14th. Exelon’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 34.94%.

In related news, CEO Calvin Butler, Jr. sold 25,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $37.94, for a total transaction of $948,500.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 19,429 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $737,136.26. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 0.70% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of equities research analysts have commented on EXC shares. SunTrust Banks set a $42.00 price target on shares of Exelon and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, February 5th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Exelon from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $42.00 price target for the company in a report on Friday, February 2nd. UBS started coverage on shares of Exelon in a report on Friday, February 2nd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $44.00 price target for the company. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on shares of Exelon from $42.00 to $43.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 13th. Finally, Mizuho raised shares of Exelon from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and raised their price objective for the company from $36.00 to $40.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 23rd. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fourteen have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $41.41.

Exelon Company Profile

Exelon Corporation is a utility services holding company. The Company, through its subsidiary, Exelon Generation Company, LLC (Generation), is engaged in the energy generation business. The Company, through its subsidiaries, Commonwealth Edison Company (ComEd), PECO Energy Company (PECO), Baltimore Gas and Electric Company (BGE), Pepco Holdings LLC (PHI), Potomac Electric Power Company (Pepco), Delmarva Power & Light Company (DPL) and Atlantic City Electric Company (ACE), is engaged in the energy delivery businesses.

