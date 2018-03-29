Extended Stay America (STAY) versus Melco PBL (MLCO) Head-To-Head Review

Extended Stay America (NYSE: STAY) and Melco PBL (NASDAQ:MLCO) are both consumer discretionary companies, but which is the superior business? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their risk, institutional ownership, valuation, profitability, earnings, analyst recommendations and dividends.

Dividends

Extended Stay America pays an annual dividend of $0.84 per share and has a dividend yield of 4.3%. Melco PBL pays an annual dividend of $0.40 per share and has a dividend yield of 1.4%. Extended Stay America pays out 204.9% of its earnings in the form of a dividend, suggesting it may not have sufficient earnings to cover its dividend payment in the future. Melco PBL pays out 58.0% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. Extended Stay America has increased its dividend for 3 consecutive years. Extended Stay America is clearly the better dividend stock, given its higher yield and longer track record of dividend growth.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

98.9% of Extended Stay America shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 41.0% of Melco PBL shares are held by institutional investors. 0.6% of Extended Stay America shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, hedge funds and endowments believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares Extended Stay America and Melco PBL’s top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Extended Stay America $1.28 billion 2.93 $78.84 million $0.41 47.98 Melco PBL $5.28 billion 2.67 $347.00 million $0.69 41.59

Melco PBL has higher revenue and earnings than Extended Stay America. Melco PBL is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Extended Stay America, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Profitability

This table compares Extended Stay America and Melco PBL’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Extended Stay America 6.15% 14.42% 4.71% Melco PBL 6.47% 13.83% 5.13%

Risk and Volatility

Extended Stay America has a beta of 0.96, meaning that its stock price is 4% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Melco PBL has a beta of 1.72, meaning that its stock price is 72% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a summary of current ratings and price targets for Extended Stay America and Melco PBL, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Extended Stay America 0 1 7 0 2.88 Melco PBL 0 1 12 0 2.92

Extended Stay America presently has a consensus target price of $20.94, suggesting a potential upside of 6.44%. Melco PBL has a consensus target price of $27.53, suggesting a potential downside of 4.08%. Given Extended Stay America’s higher probable upside, analysts clearly believe Extended Stay America is more favorable than Melco PBL.

Summary

Melco PBL beats Extended Stay America on 10 of the 17 factors compared between the two stocks.

Extended Stay America Company Profile

Extended Stay America, Inc. is a owner/operator of company-branded hotels in North America. The Company operates in the extended stay lodging industry. The Company owns and operates approximately 700 hotel properties consisting of approximately 75,900 rooms located in 44 states across the United States of America and in Canada. The Company owns and operates hotels under the core brand, Extended Stay America. In addition, the Company owns and operates three Extended Stay Canada hotels, 49 hotels in the economy extended stay segment under the Crossland Economy Studios and Hometown Inn brands, and also manage two Extended Stay America hotels.

Melco PBL Company Profile

Melco Resorts & Entertainment Limited, through its subsidiaries, develops, owns, and operates casino gaming and entertainment casino resort facilities in Asia. It owns and operates City of Dreams, an integrated casino resort that has 500 gaming tables and 800 gaming machines; approximately 1,400 hotel rooms and suites; a wet stage performance theater with approximately 2,000 seats; approximately 30 restaurants and bars, and 150 retail outlets; and recreation and leisure facilities, including health and fitness clubs, swimming pools, spa and salons, and banquet and meeting facilities. The company also operates Altira Macau, a casino hotel, which has approximately 112 gaming tables and 56 gaming machines; 230 hotel rooms; various fine dining and casual restaurants, and recreation and leisure facilities; and various non-gaming amenities comprising spa, gymnasium, outdoor garden podium, and sky terrace lounge. In addition, it operates Studio City, a cinematically-themed integrated entertainment, retail, and gaming resort that comprises 280 gaming tables and 980 gaming machines in Cotai, Macau. Further, the company owns and operates 7 Mocha Clubs with 1,034 gaming machines, as well as Taipa Square casino in Taipa Island, Macau. Additionally, it operates and manages City of Dreams Manila, a casino, hotel, retail, and entertainment integrated resort in the Entertainment City complex in Manila. The company was formerly known as Melco Crown Entertainment Limited and changed its name to Melco Resorts & Entertainment Limited in April 2017. Melco Resorts & Entertainment Limited was incorporated in 2004 and is based in Central, Hong Kong. As of February 16, 2017, Melco Resorts & Entertainment Limited operates as a subsidiary of Melco Leisure and Entertainment Group Limited.

