Exterran (EXTN) Downgraded by Zacks Investment Research to Hold

Exterran (NYSE:EXTN) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report issued on Thursday.

According to Zacks, “Exterran Corporation is involved in compression, production and processing products and services of the oil and natural gas industry. The company’s product lines include natural gas compression, process & treating and production equipment and water treatment solutions. Exterran Corporation is headquartered in Houston, Texas. “

Several other equities research analysts also recently weighed in on the stock. TheStreet upgraded shares of Exterran from a “d+” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 13th. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Exterran from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Sunday, December 31st.

NYSE EXTN traded down $0.05 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $26.69. The company had a trading volume of 151,283 shares, compared to its average volume of 163,957. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66, a current ratio of 1.33 and a quick ratio of 1.06. Exterran has a 1-year low of $23.29 and a 1-year high of $33.69. The company has a market capitalization of $964.29, a PE ratio of 28.70 and a beta of 1.00.

Exterran (NYSE:EXTN) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 26th. The energy company reported ($0.03) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.11 by ($0.14). Exterran had a net margin of 2.65% and a return on equity of 0.26%. The company had revenue of $337.69 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $361.50 million. research analysts expect that Exterran will post 0.59 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Exterran news, Director William M. Goodyear bought 2,100 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 12th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $28.14 per share, for a total transaction of $59,094.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, SVP Girish Saligram sold 7,500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $32.31, for a total transaction of $242,325.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 2.20% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of EXTN. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA raised its holdings in Exterran by 68.2% during the third quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 16,642 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $526,000 after purchasing an additional 6,746 shares in the last quarter. Sei Investments Co. raised its holdings in Exterran by 7,962.2% during the third quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 3,628 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $115,000 after purchasing an additional 3,583 shares in the last quarter. Municipal Employees Retirement System of Michigan raised its holdings in Exterran by 59.5% during the third quarter. Municipal Employees Retirement System of Michigan now owns 11,880 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $376,000 after purchasing an additional 4,430 shares in the last quarter. Rhumbline Advisers raised its holdings in Exterran by 2.5% during the third quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 69,518 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $2,197,000 after purchasing an additional 1,680 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Ameriprise Financial Inc. raised its holdings in Exterran by 18.4% during the third quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 985,167 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $31,142,000 after purchasing an additional 153,195 shares in the last quarter. 90.73% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Exterran Company Profile

Exterran Corporation provides compression, production and processing products and services that support the production and transportation of oil and natural gas around the world. The Company operates through three segments: contract operations, aftermarket services, and oil and gas product sales. The contract operations segment provides natural gas compression services, production and processing equipment services, and maintenance services to meet specific customer requirements on assets owned by it.

