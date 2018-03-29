Facebook Inc (FB) CEO Mark Zuckerberg Sells 145,000 Shares of Stock

Facebook Inc (NASDAQ:FB) CEO Mark Zuckerberg sold 145,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $155.56, for a total transaction of $22,556,200.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link.

Mark Zuckerberg also recently made the following trade(s):

Get Facebook alerts:

On Wednesday, March 28th, Mark Zuckerberg sold 140,200 shares of Facebook stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $153.55, for a total transaction of $21,527,710.00.

On Thursday, March 22nd, Mark Zuckerberg sold 152,700 shares of Facebook stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $166.61, for a total transaction of $25,441,347.00.

On Tuesday, March 20th, Mark Zuckerberg sold 145,000 shares of Facebook stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $166.61, for a total transaction of $24,158,450.00.

On Friday, March 16th, Mark Zuckerberg sold 465,400 shares of Facebook stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $183.79, for a total transaction of $85,535,866.00.

On Tuesday, March 13th, Mark Zuckerberg sold 440,000 shares of Facebook stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $183.99, for a total transaction of $80,955,600.00.

On Friday, March 9th, Mark Zuckerberg sold 456,800 shares of Facebook stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $183.57, for a total transaction of $83,854,776.00.

On Monday, March 5th, Mark Zuckerberg sold 220,000 shares of Facebook stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $179.14, for a total transaction of $39,410,800.00.

On Wednesday, March 7th, Mark Zuckerberg sold 220,000 shares of Facebook stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $181.40, for a total transaction of $39,908,000.00.

On Friday, March 2nd, Mark Zuckerberg sold 220,000 shares of Facebook stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $175.00, for a total transaction of $38,500,000.00.

On Monday, February 26th, Mark Zuckerberg sold 220,000 shares of Facebook stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $184.63, for a total transaction of $40,618,600.00.

Shares of Facebook Inc (NASDAQ FB) traded up $6.04 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $159.07. 24,622,151 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 32,315,055. Facebook Inc has a 1 year low of $138.81 and a 1 year high of $195.32. The company has a market cap of $442,199.09, a PE ratio of 29.51, a PEG ratio of 0.82 and a beta of 0.64.

Facebook (NASDAQ:FB) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, January 31st. The social networking company reported $2.20 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.96 by $0.24. Facebook had a net margin of 39.16% and a return on equity of 26.49%. The firm had revenue of $12.97 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $12.58 billion. sell-side analysts forecast that Facebook Inc will post 7.19 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on FB. Wedbush set a $260.00 target price on shares of Facebook and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday. BidaskClub raised shares of Facebook from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 10th. Stifel Nicolaus lowered their target price on shares of Facebook from $195.00 to $168.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, March 22nd. Bank of America lowered their target price on shares of Facebook from $265.00 to $230.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, March 22nd. Finally, Morningstar set a $198.00 target price on shares of Facebook and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating, forty-one have issued a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $213.76.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. ADAMCAPITAL Gestao de Recursos Ltda. purchased a new position in shares of Facebook in the 4th quarter worth about $179,544,000. Certified Advisory Corp purchased a new position in shares of Facebook in the 4th quarter worth about $458,000. Wagner Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Facebook in the 4th quarter worth about $183,000. Rehmann Capital Advisory Group raised its position in shares of Facebook by 3.3% in the 4th quarter. Rehmann Capital Advisory Group now owns 9,720 shares of the social networking company’s stock worth $1,715,000 after purchasing an additional 313 shares during the last quarter. Finally, KCM Investment Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Facebook by 0.3% in the 4th quarter. KCM Investment Advisors LLC now owns 297,984 shares of the social networking company’s stock worth $52,582,000 after purchasing an additional 859 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 58.46% of the company’s stock.

COPYRIGHT VIOLATION WARNING: This report was originally published by Macon Daily and is the property of of Macon Daily. If you are viewing this report on another site, it was copied illegally and reposted in violation of United States and international trademark & copyright law. The original version of this report can be viewed at https://macondaily.com/2018/03/29/facebook-inc-fb-ceo-mark-zuckerberg-sells-145000-shares-of-stock.html.

About Facebook

Facebook, Inc is focused on building products that enable people to connect and share through mobile devices, personal computers and other surfaces. The Company’s products include Facebook, Instagram, Messenger, WhatsApp and Oculus. Facebook enables people to connect, share, discover and communicate with each other on mobile devices and personal computers.

Receive News & Ratings for Facebook Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Facebook and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.