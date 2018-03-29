Facebook Inc (NASDAQ:FB) COO Sells $10,072,150.00 in Stock

Facebook Inc (NASDAQ:FB) COO Sheryl Sandberg sold 55,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $183.13, for a total value of $10,072,150.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link.

Sheryl Sandberg also recently made the following trade(s):

On Friday, March 2nd, Sheryl Sandberg sold 55,000 shares of Facebook stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $174.74, for a total value of $9,610,700.00.

On Wednesday, February 14th, Sheryl Sandberg sold 55,000 shares of Facebook stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $177.25, for a total value of $9,748,750.00.

Shares of Facebook Inc (NASDAQ:FB) opened at $153.03 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of $442,199.09, a PE ratio of 28.39, a P/E/G ratio of 0.82 and a beta of 0.64. Facebook Inc has a fifty-two week low of $138.81 and a fifty-two week high of $195.32.

Facebook (NASDAQ:FB) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, January 31st. The social networking company reported $2.20 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.96 by $0.24. The company had revenue of $12.97 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $12.58 billion. Facebook had a return on equity of 26.49% and a net margin of 39.16%. analysts forecast that Facebook Inc will post 7.19 EPS for the current year.

Several analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Vetr raised Facebook from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $202.09 target price on the stock in a report on Tuesday, December 19th. MKM Partners increased their target price on Facebook to $240.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, December 1st. Wells Fargo reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $215.00 price objective on shares of Facebook in a research note on Tuesday, December 5th. BidaskClub raised Facebook from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, January 26th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a $242.00 price objective on Facebook and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 1st. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating, forty-one have given a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Facebook presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $213.76.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of FB. Country Trust Bank increased its position in Facebook by 550.6% during the 4th quarter. Country Trust Bank now owns 566 shares of the social networking company’s stock valued at $100,000 after buying an additional 479 shares in the last quarter. Armbruster Capital Management Inc. increased its position in Facebook by 358.4% during the 4th quarter. Armbruster Capital Management Inc. now owns 573 shares of the social networking company’s stock valued at $101,000 after buying an additional 448 shares in the last quarter. Taylor Hoffman Wealth Management bought a new position in Facebook during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $103,000. Price Wealth Management Inc. bought a new position in Facebook during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $105,000. Finally, Moisand Fitzgerald Tamayo LLC bought a new position in Facebook during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $111,000. Institutional investors own 58.46% of the company’s stock.

Facebook Company Profile

Facebook, Inc is focused on building products that enable people to connect and share through mobile devices, personal computers and other surfaces. The Company’s products include Facebook, Instagram, Messenger, WhatsApp and Oculus. Facebook enables people to connect, share, discover and communicate with each other on mobile devices and personal computers.

