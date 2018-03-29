FactSet Research Systems (FDS) Receives “Hold” Rating from Piper Jaffray

Piper Jaffray reaffirmed their hold rating on shares of FactSet Research Systems (NYSE:FDS) in a research note published on Wednesday morning. Piper Jaffray currently has a $197.00 price target on the business services provider’s stock. Piper Jaffray also issued estimates for FactSet Research Systems’ Q1 2020 earnings at $2.43 EPS and Q2 2020 earnings at $2.36 EPS.

Other analysts also recently issued research reports about the stock. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on shares of FactSet Research Systems from $179.00 to $186.00 and gave the company an equal weight rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 31st. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of FactSet Research Systems from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 7th. Northcoast Research downgraded shares of FactSet Research Systems from a buy rating to a neutral rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 5th. Wells Fargo set a $185.00 price target on shares of FactSet Research Systems and gave the company a hold rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 20th. Finally, Oppenheimer reissued a hold rating on shares of FactSet Research Systems in a research report on Tuesday, December 19th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have issued a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. FactSet Research Systems presently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $192.00.

Shares of FactSet Research Systems stock opened at $198.44 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $7,872.29, a P/E ratio of 25.50, a PEG ratio of 2.21 and a beta of 0.90. FactSet Research Systems has a 52-week low of $155.09 and a 52-week high of $217.36. The company has a current ratio of 2.53, a quick ratio of 2.64 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.94.

FactSet Research Systems (NYSE:FDS) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, March 27th. The business services provider reported $2.12 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.06 by $0.06. The company had revenue of $335.20 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $333.78 million. FactSet Research Systems had a net margin of 19.07% and a return on equity of 54.00%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 13.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.81 EPS. research analysts expect that FactSet Research Systems will post 8.4 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 20th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, February 28th were issued a dividend of $0.56 per share. This represents a $2.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.13%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, February 27th. FactSet Research Systems’s dividend payout ratio is 35.67%.

FactSet Research Systems declared that its board has initiated a share buyback program on Tuesday, March 27th that permits the company to buyback $300.00 million in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization permits the business services provider to repurchase up to 3.8% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback programs are often a sign that the company’s board of directors believes its shares are undervalued.

In other FactSet Research Systems news, COO Mark J. Hale sold 48,001 shares of FactSet Research Systems stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $198.43, for a total transaction of $9,524,838.43. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 6,268 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,243,759.24. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, VP Matthew J. Mcnulty sold 1,400 shares of FactSet Research Systems stock in a transaction on Friday, December 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $192.70, for a total transaction of $269,780.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 3,248 shares in the company, valued at $625,889.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 55,406 shares of company stock worth $10,957,561 over the last ninety days. Insiders own 2.70% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in FactSet Research Systems by 96.7% during the 4th quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 5,435 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,048,000 after acquiring an additional 2,672 shares during the last quarter. Xact Kapitalforvaltning AB bought a new stake in shares of FactSet Research Systems during the 4th quarter worth $569,000. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of FactSet Research Systems by 9.7% during the 4th quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 19,111 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $3,683,000 after purchasing an additional 1,688 shares during the period. We Are One Seven LLC bought a new stake in shares of FactSet Research Systems during the 4th quarter worth $374,000. Finally, Dumont & Blake Investment Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of FactSet Research Systems during the 4th quarter worth $208,000. 95.98% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

FactSet Research Systems Company Profile

Factset Research Systems Inc is engaged in providing integrated financial information and big data analytical applications for the global investment community. The Company’s segments include the U.S., Europe and Asia Pacific. The U.S. segment services finance professionals, including financial institutions throughout the Americas.

