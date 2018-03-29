Renaissance Technologies LLC Acquires 97,800 Shares of FactSet Research Systems Inc. (FDS)

Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its holdings in FactSet Research Systems Inc. (NYSE:FDS) by 171.4% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 154,850 shares of the business services provider’s stock after buying an additional 97,800 shares during the quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC owned 0.40% of FactSet Research Systems worth $29,849,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Turner Investments LLC acquired a new stake in shares of FactSet Research Systems during the third quarter worth $144,000. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC acquired a new stake in shares of FactSet Research Systems during the third quarter worth $195,000. Advisory Services Network LLC grew its stake in shares of FactSet Research Systems by 723.4% during the fourth quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 1,021 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $197,000 after purchasing an additional 897 shares during the period. Visionary Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of FactSet Research Systems during the third quarter worth $205,000. Finally, Checchi Capital Advisers LLC acquired a new stake in shares of FactSet Research Systems during the fourth quarter worth $205,000. 95.98% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get FactSet Research Systems alerts:

In other FactSet Research Systems news, Director Scott A. Billeadeau sold 2,419 shares of FactSet Research Systems stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, January 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $192.30, for a total transaction of $465,173.70. Following the transaction, the director now owns 4,419 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $849,773.70. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, VP Matthew J. Mcnulty sold 1,400 shares of FactSet Research Systems stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $192.70, for a total transaction of $269,780.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 55,406 shares of company stock valued at $10,957,561. 2.70% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several research firms have weighed in on FDS. UBS lifted their target price on FactSet Research Systems from $179.00 to $184.00 and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on FactSet Research Systems from $186.00 to $192.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their price target on FactSet Research Systems from $169.00 to $184.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday. Cantor Fitzgerald upped their target price on FactSet Research Systems from $187.00 to $203.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday. Finally, Piper Jaffray reissued a “hold” rating and set a $197.00 price target on shares of FactSet Research Systems in a research report on Wednesday. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have assigned a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. FactSet Research Systems has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $192.00.

FactSet Research Systems Inc. (NYSE:FDS) traded up $0.77 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $199.21. The company had a trading volume of 75,062 shares, compared to its average volume of 307,053. The firm has a market capitalization of $7,872.29, a P/E ratio of 31.76, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.21 and a beta of 0.90. FactSet Research Systems Inc. has a 1-year low of $155.09 and a 1-year high of $217.36. The company has a quick ratio of 2.64, a current ratio of 2.53 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.94.

FactSet Research Systems (NYSE:FDS) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, March 27th. The business services provider reported $2.12 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.06 by $0.06. The business had revenue of $335.20 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $333.78 million. FactSet Research Systems had a return on equity of 54.00% and a net margin of 19.07%. FactSet Research Systems’s quarterly revenue was up 13.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.81 earnings per share. sell-side analysts anticipate that FactSet Research Systems Inc. will post 8.4 earnings per share for the current year.

FactSet Research Systems declared that its board has authorized a share repurchase plan on Tuesday, March 27th that allows the company to repurchase $300.00 million in shares. This repurchase authorization allows the business services provider to purchase up to 3.8% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase plans are generally a sign that the company’s management believes its shares are undervalued.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 20th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, February 28th were paid a $0.56 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, February 27th. This represents a $2.24 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.12%. FactSet Research Systems’s dividend payout ratio is presently 35.67%.

ILLEGAL ACTIVITY NOTICE: This piece of content was first reported by Macon Daily and is owned by of Macon Daily. If you are viewing this piece of content on another website, it was illegally copied and reposted in violation of United States & international trademark & copyright law. The legal version of this piece of content can be accessed at https://macondaily.com/2018/03/29/factset-research-systems-inc-fds-stake-increased-by-renaissance-technologies-llc-updated.html.

FactSet Research Systems Profile

Factset Research Systems Inc is engaged in providing integrated financial information and big data analytical applications for the global investment community. The Company’s segments include the U.S., Europe and Asia Pacific. The U.S. segment services finance professionals, including financial institutions throughout the Americas.

Receive News & Ratings for FactSet Research Systems Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for FactSet Research Systems and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.