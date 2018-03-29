Falcon Oil & Gas (FOG) Trading 7.3% Higher

Falcon Oil & Gas Ltd. (LON:FOG)’s share price traded up 7.3% on Tuesday . The company traded as high as GBX 20.40 ($0.28) and last traded at GBX 19.38 ($0.27). 1,435,819 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 295% from the average session volume of 363,163 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 18.05 ($0.25).

Separately, Royal Bank of Canada assumed coverage on Falcon Oil & Gas in a research note on Thursday, December 14th. They issued a “sector performer” rating and a GBX 25 ($0.35) price target for the company.

Falcon Oil & Gas Company Profile

Falcon Oil & Gas Ltd., an oil and gas company, engages in the acquisition, exploration, and development of unconventional and conventional oil and gas assets in Australia, Hungary, South Africa, and Canada. It holds interests in 3 exploration permits covering an area of approximately 1.4 million net acres in the Beetaloo Basin, Northern Territory, Australia.

