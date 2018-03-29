Farmland Partners (FPI) Earning Somewhat Favorable Press Coverage, Analysis Finds

News coverage about Farmland Partners (NYSE:FPI) has been trending somewhat positive this week, according to Accern. Accern rates the sentiment of press coverage by analyzing more than twenty million news and blog sources. Accern ranks coverage of companies on a scale of negative one to positive one, with scores nearest to one being the most favorable. Farmland Partners earned a media sentiment score of 0.08 on Accern’s scale. Accern also assigned media coverage about the financial services provider an impact score of 46.3871428400515 out of 100, meaning that recent press coverage is somewhat unlikely to have an effect on the company’s share price in the immediate future.

A number of equities analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Zacks Investment Research raised Farmland Partners from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $9.75 target price on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, January 16th. ValuEngine lowered Farmland Partners from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 1st. Raymond James Financial reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Farmland Partners in a research report on Monday, December 4th. Janney Montgomery Scott lowered Farmland Partners from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $9.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Friday, March 16th. Finally, B. Riley reaffirmed a “hold” rating and set a $9.00 target price on shares of Farmland Partners in a research report on Monday, March 5th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $9.13.

Farmland Partners (FPI) opened at $8.55 on Thursday. Farmland Partners has a 12-month low of $7.15 and a 12-month high of $11.17. The firm has a market capitalization of $278.67, a P/E ratio of -855,000.00 and a beta of 0.21.

Farmland Partners (NYSE:FPI) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, March 1st. The financial services provider reported $0.07 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.13 by ($0.06). Farmland Partners had a return on equity of 2.08% and a net margin of 17.12%. The firm had revenue of $15.56 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $15.76 million. equities research analysts predict that Farmland Partners will post 0.38 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 16th. Investors of record on Monday, April 2nd will be issued a dividend of $0.127 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 29th. This represents a $0.51 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.94%. Farmland Partners’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently -5,100,000.00%.

Farmland Partners Company Profile

Farmland Partners, Inc is an internally managed real estate company. The Company owns and seeks to acquire farmland located in agricultural markets throughout North America. The Company is the sole member of the general partner of Farmland Partners Operating Partnership, LP (the Operating Partnership).

