Fastenal (FAST) Receives Daily Coverage Optimism Rating of 0.10

Headlines about Fastenal (NASDAQ:FAST) have trended somewhat positive recently, according to Accern Sentiment. Accern rates the sentiment of press coverage by reviewing more than twenty million news and blog sources in real-time. Accern ranks coverage of publicly-traded companies on a scale of negative one to positive one, with scores closest to one being the most favorable. Fastenal earned a media sentiment score of 0.10 on Accern’s scale. Accern also assigned media stories about the company an impact score of 46.3502479510867 out of 100, indicating that recent press coverage is somewhat unlikely to have an effect on the stock’s share price in the immediate future.

Here are some of the news stories that may have impacted Accern Sentiment’s analysis:

Get Fastenal alerts:

Several brokerages recently issued reports on FAST. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Fastenal from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $60.00 price target for the company in a report on Monday. Goldman Sachs assumed coverage on shares of Fastenal in a research note on Sunday, March 18th. They issued a “sell” rating and a $49.00 target price for the company. Robert W. Baird reissued a “buy” rating and set a $57.00 price target on shares of Fastenal in a research note on Tuesday, March 6th. Northcoast Research set a $60.00 price target on shares of Fastenal and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, March 2nd. Finally, Credit Suisse Group upgraded shares of Fastenal to a “buy” rating and set a $61.00 price objective for the company in a report on Thursday, January 18th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating, eight have given a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $53.80.

Shares of FAST stock traded up $1.41 on Thursday, hitting $54.59. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 3,637,263 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,774,490. The company has a market capitalization of $15,202.18, a PE ratio of 27.16, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.50 and a beta of 0.99. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20, a quick ratio of 2.40 and a current ratio of 5.51. Fastenal has a fifty-two week low of $39.79 and a fifty-two week high of $58.74.

Fastenal (NASDAQ:FAST) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 17th. The company reported $0.45 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.45. Fastenal had a net margin of 13.18% and a return on equity of 27.39%. The firm had revenue of $1.09 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.08 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.40 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 14.8% on a year-over-year basis. analysts forecast that Fastenal will post 2.52 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, February 27th. Investors of record on Wednesday, January 31st were issued a $0.37 dividend. This represents a $1.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.71%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, January 30th. This is a positive change from Fastenal’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.32. Fastenal’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 73.63%.

In other news, insider Charles S. Miller sold 26,250 shares of Fastenal stock in a transaction on Thursday, January 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $56.50, for a total transaction of $1,483,125.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 26,250 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,483,125. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, insider William Joseph Drazkowski sold 7,500 shares of Fastenal stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $56.64, for a total value of $424,800.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 9,460 shares in the company, valued at $535,814.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.56% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

ILLEGAL ACTIVITY WARNING: “Fastenal (FAST) Receives Daily Coverage Optimism Rating of 0.10” was first posted by Macon Daily and is owned by of Macon Daily. If you are reading this news story on another domain, it was stolen and reposted in violation of US & international trademark & copyright law. The original version of this news story can be accessed at https://macondaily.com/2018/03/29/fastenal-fast-given-daily-media-impact-score-of-0-10-updated.html.

About Fastenal

Fastenal Company is engaged in wholesale distribution of industrial and construction supplies. The Company is engaged in fastener distribution, and non-fastener maintenance and supply business. As of December 31, 2016, it distributed these supplies through a network of approximately 2,500 stores. Its customers are in the manufacturing and non-residential construction markets.

Receive News & Ratings for Fastenal Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Fastenal and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.