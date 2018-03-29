Fastenal (FAST) Holdings Lifted by Franklin Resources Inc.

Franklin Resources Inc. grew its position in Fastenal (NASDAQ:FAST) by 45.0% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 69,878 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 21,682 shares during the quarter. Franklin Resources Inc.’s holdings in Fastenal were worth $3,821,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in FAST. Exane Derivatives acquired a new position in shares of Fastenal in the fourth quarter worth about $110,000. SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Fastenal in the fourth quarter worth about $115,000. Dearborn Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of Fastenal in the third quarter worth about $200,000. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Fastenal in the third quarter worth about $201,000. Finally, AlphaStar Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Fastenal in the fourth quarter worth about $201,000. Institutional investors own 85.20% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Fastenal (NASDAQ FAST) opened at $53.18 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 5.51, a quick ratio of 2.40 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20. The company has a market cap of $15,800.48, a P/E ratio of 26.46, a P/E/G ratio of 1.56 and a beta of 0.99. Fastenal has a fifty-two week low of $39.79 and a fifty-two week high of $58.74.

Fastenal (NASDAQ:FAST) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, January 17th. The company reported $0.45 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.45. The firm had revenue of $1.09 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.08 billion. Fastenal had a net margin of 13.18% and a return on equity of 27.39%. The company’s revenue was up 14.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.40 earnings per share. analysts anticipate that Fastenal will post 2.52 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, February 27th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, January 31st were paid a $0.37 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, January 30th. This is a boost from Fastenal’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.32. This represents a $1.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.78%. Fastenal’s payout ratio is 73.63%.

Several research analysts have commented on the stock. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Fastenal from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $61.00 target price for the company in a report on Thursday, January 4th. Robert W. Baird restated a “buy” rating and set a $57.00 price target on shares of Fastenal in a report on Tuesday, March 6th. Credit Suisse Group restated an “outperform” rating and set a $61.00 price target (up from $52.00) on shares of Fastenal in a report on Tuesday, January 9th. Stifel Nicolaus restated a “hold” rating and set a $51.00 price target on shares of Fastenal in a report on Monday, December 11th. Finally, Northcoast Research set a $60.00 price target on shares of Fastenal and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, March 2nd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating, eight have issued a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $53.80.

In other Fastenal news, insider William Joseph Drazkowski sold 7,500 shares of Fastenal stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $56.64, for a total value of $424,800.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 9,460 shares in the company, valued at $535,814.40. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, insider Charles S. Miller sold 26,250 shares of Fastenal stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, January 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $56.50, for a total transaction of $1,483,125.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 26,250 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,483,125. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.56% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Fastenal Company is engaged in wholesale distribution of industrial and construction supplies. The Company is engaged in fastener distribution, and non-fastener maintenance and supply business. As of December 31, 2016, it distributed these supplies through a network of approximately 2,500 stores. Its customers are in the manufacturing and non-residential construction markets.

