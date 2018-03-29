iShares Barclays 20+ Yr Treas.Bond (TLT) Earning Favorable Media Coverage, Analysis Finds

Media coverage about iShares Barclays 20+ Yr Treas.Bond (NASDAQ:TLT) has been trending positive this week, according to Accern Sentiment. The research group ranks the sentiment of news coverage by analyzing more than 20 million news and blog sources. Accern ranks coverage of companies on a scale of -1 to 1, with scores nearest to one being the most favorable. iShares Barclays 20+ Yr Treas.Bond earned a media sentiment score of 0.29 on Accern’s scale. Accern also gave press coverage about the exchange traded fund an impact score of 46.414685493947 out of 100, indicating that recent news coverage is somewhat unlikely to have an effect on the company’s share price in the near future.

Here are some of the media headlines that may have impacted Accern’s rankings:

Get iShares Barclays 20+ Yr Treas.Bond alerts:

TLT stock traded up $0.59 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $121.90. The stock had a trading volume of 9,694,123 shares, compared to its average volume of 10,649,304. iShares Barclays 20+ Yr Treas.Bond has a 52 week low of $116.51 and a 52 week high of $129.57. The firm has a market cap of $6,570.00, a P/E ratio of 6.71 and a beta of -0.23.

The company also recently announced a monthly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 7th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 2nd were issued a $0.239 dividend. This represents a $2.87 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.35%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, March 1st. iShares Barclays 20+ Yr Treas.Bond’s dividend payout ratio is currently 17.00%.

COPYRIGHT VIOLATION WARNING: This article was first published by Macon Daily and is the sole property of of Macon Daily. If you are reading this article on another site, it was stolen and reposted in violation of U.S. and international trademark and copyright legislation. The legal version of this article can be viewed at https://macondaily.com/2018/03/29/favorable-news-coverage-somewhat-unlikely-to-affect-ishares-barclays-20-yr-treas-bond-tlt-stock-price-updated.html.

About iShares Barclays 20+ Yr Treas.Bond

iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks to track the investment results of an index composed of United States Treasury bonds with remaining maturities greater than 20 years. The Fund seeks to track the investment results of the Barclays U.S. 20+ Year Treasury Bond Index (the Underlying Index), which measures the performance of public obligations of the United States Treasury that have a remaining maturity of 20 or more years.

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Barclays 20+ Yr Treas.Bond Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Barclays 20+ Yr Treas.Bond and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.