FBL Financial Group (FFG) Shares Bought by Her Majesty the Queen in Right of the Province of Alberta as represented by Alberta Investment Management Corp

Her Majesty the Queen in Right of the Province of Alberta as represented by Alberta Investment Management Corp increased its stake in FBL Financial Group (NYSE:FFG) by 30.4% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 7,300 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,700 shares during the period. Her Majesty the Queen in Right of the Province of Alberta as represented by Alberta Investment Management Corp’s holdings in FBL Financial Group were worth $508,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Taiyo Life Insurance Co. bought a new position in FBL Financial Group in the 4th quarter worth approximately $24,296,000. Rhumbline Advisers raised its position in FBL Financial Group by 12.6% in the 3rd quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 22,229 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,656,000 after purchasing an additional 2,490 shares during the last quarter. Schwab Charles Investment Management Inc. raised its position in FBL Financial Group by 5.3% in the 3rd quarter. Schwab Charles Investment Management Inc. now owns 49,915 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $3,719,000 after purchasing an additional 2,525 shares during the last quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. raised its position in FBL Financial Group by 37.1% in the 3rd quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 9,407 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $702,000 after purchasing an additional 2,544 shares during the last quarter. Finally, OxFORD Asset Management LLP bought a new position in FBL Financial Group in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $337,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 30.16% of the company’s stock.

FFG has been the subject of several research analyst reports. ValuEngine upgraded shares of FBL Financial Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, December 1st. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of FBL Financial Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 3rd.

Shares of FBL Financial Group (FFG) opened at $69.60 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $1,686.30, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.65 and a beta of 0.91. FBL Financial Group has a 1 year low of $59.75 and a 1 year high of $79.70. The company has a current ratio of 0.04, a quick ratio of 0.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07.

FBL Financial Group (NYSE:FFG) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, February 8th. The financial services provider reported $0.99 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.04 by ($0.05). The business had revenue of $183.01 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $184.56 million. FBL Financial Group had a net margin of 26.42% and a return on equity of 8.52%. equities research analysts forecast that FBL Financial Group will post 5.13 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 29th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, March 15th will be given a dividend of $0.46 per share. This is a boost from FBL Financial Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.44. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, March 14th. This represents a $1.84 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.64%. FBL Financial Group’s payout ratio is presently 23.74%.

FBL Financial Group announced that its Board of Directors has approved a stock repurchase plan on Thursday, March 1st that allows the company to buyback $50.00 million in shares. This buyback authorization allows the financial services provider to reacquire shares of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback plans are generally a sign that the company’s board believes its stock is undervalued.

FBL Financial Group Profile

FBL Financial Group, Inc, through its subsidiaries, sells individual life insurance and annuity products. The Annuity segment sells various traditional annuity products that primarily consist of fixed rate and indexed annuities, and supplementary contracts. The Life Insurance segment offers whole life, term life, and universal life policies.

