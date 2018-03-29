Dixon Hubard Feinour & Brown Inc. VA Sells 235 Shares of FedEx Co. (FDX)

Dixon Hubard Feinour & Brown Inc. VA lessened its holdings in shares of FedEx Co. (NYSE:FDX) by 0.7% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 32,250 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock after selling 235 shares during the quarter. FedEx comprises about 2.2% of Dixon Hubard Feinour & Brown Inc. VA’s holdings, making the stock its 9th biggest holding. Dixon Hubard Feinour & Brown Inc. VA’s holdings in FedEx were worth $8,048,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. MetLife Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in FedEx in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $19,047,000. Sirios Capital Management L P increased its stake in FedEx by 12.3% in the third quarter. Sirios Capital Management L P now owns 589,149 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock valued at $132,901,000 after purchasing an additional 64,637 shares during the last quarter. Hartwell J M Limited Partnership purchased a new position in FedEx in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $4,396,000. Kovack Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in FedEx in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $343,000. Finally, J. Goldman & Co LP increased its stake in FedEx by 209.6% in the fourth quarter. J. Goldman & Co LP now owns 68,492 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock valued at $17,091,000 after purchasing an additional 130,992 shares during the last quarter. 74.68% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other FedEx news, Director David P. Steiner sold 3,016 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, January 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $266.05, for a total value of $802,406.80. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 16,040 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,267,442. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, COO David J. Bronczek sold 46,555 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $255.49, for a total value of $11,894,336.95. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 48,562 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $12,407,105.38. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 8.45% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Shares of FedEx Co. (FDX) traded up $6.97 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $241.77. The company had a trading volume of 1,353,220 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,967,820. The company has a current ratio of 1.43, a quick ratio of 1.37 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.85. FedEx Co. has a 52-week low of $182.89 and a 52-week high of $274.66. The firm has a market capitalization of $62,857.61, a P/E ratio of 14.66, a PEG ratio of 1.22 and a beta of 1.32.

FedEx (NYSE:FDX) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, March 20th. The shipping service provider reported $3.72 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $3.11 by $0.61. FedEx had a return on equity of 21.65% and a net margin of 6.99%. The firm had revenue of $16.53 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $16.17 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $2.35 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.2% on a year-over-year basis. research analysts expect that FedEx Co. will post 15.14 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 2nd. Investors of record on Monday, March 12th will be issued a dividend of $0.50 per share. This represents a $2.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.83%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, March 9th. FedEx’s dividend payout ratio is presently 12.22%.

Several equities analysts have commented on the stock. Credit Suisse Group dropped their price target on shares of FedEx from $314.00 to $306.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, March 21st. Oppenheimer reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $265.00 price target (up from $236.00) on shares of FedEx in a research note on Wednesday, December 20th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of FedEx from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 12th. BMO Capital Markets reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $300.00 price target on shares of FedEx in a research note on Monday, January 8th. Finally, Bank of America reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $315.00 price target on shares of FedEx in a research note on Friday, January 12th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and twenty-three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. FedEx has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $279.66.

FedEx Company Profile

FedEx Corporation (FedEx) provides a portfolio of transportation, e-commerce and business services through companies competing collectively, operating independently and managed collaboratively, under the FedEx brand. The Company’s segments include FedEx Express, TNT Express, FedEx Ground, FedEx Freight and FedEx Services.

