J. Goldman & Co LP Boosts Position in FedEx Co. (NYSE:FDX)

J. Goldman & Co LP lifted its holdings in FedEx Co. (NYSE:FDX) by 209.6% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 68,492 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 130,992 shares during the period. FedEx comprises about 0.9% of J. Goldman & Co LP’s portfolio, making the stock its 24th largest holding. J. Goldman & Co LP’s holdings in FedEx were worth $17,091,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Cerebellum GP LLC acquired a new position in FedEx in the fourth quarter valued at $125,000. Financial Engines Advisors L.L.C. acquired a new stake in shares of FedEx during the third quarter worth about $132,000. Massey Quick Simon & CO. LLC acquired a new stake in FedEx in the third quarter valued at about $136,000. Carroll Financial Associates Inc. lifted its position in FedEx by 61.1% in the third quarter. Carroll Financial Associates Inc. now owns 633 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock valued at $140,000 after purchasing an additional 240 shares during the period. Finally, Pinnacle Wealth Planning Services Inc. purchased a new position in shares of FedEx during the 4th quarter worth approximately $144,000. Institutional investors own 74.68% of the company’s stock.

Shares of FedEx Co. (NYSE FDX) traded up $3.41 on Thursday, hitting $238.21. The company had a trading volume of 387,592 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,950,430. The company has a market cap of $62,857.61, a PE ratio of 14.39, a P/E/G ratio of 1.22 and a beta of 1.32. FedEx Co. has a 12 month low of $182.89 and a 12 month high of $274.66. The company has a current ratio of 1.43, a quick ratio of 1.37 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.85.

FedEx (NYSE:FDX) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, March 20th. The shipping service provider reported $3.72 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.11 by $0.61. FedEx had a return on equity of 21.65% and a net margin of 6.99%. The firm had revenue of $16.53 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $16.17 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $2.35 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 10.2% compared to the same quarter last year. analysts anticipate that FedEx Co. will post 15.14 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 2nd. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 12th will be paid a $0.50 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, March 9th. This represents a $2.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.84%. FedEx’s dividend payout ratio is currently 12.22%.

In related news, COO David J. Bronczek sold 46,555 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $255.49, for a total transaction of $11,894,336.95. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 48,562 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $12,407,105.38. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director David P. Steiner sold 3,016 shares of FedEx stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, January 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $266.05, for a total value of $802,406.80. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 16,040 shares in the company, valued at $4,267,442. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 8.45% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on the stock. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of FedEx from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $310.00 price target on the stock in a report on Thursday, January 18th. Bank of America reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $315.00 price objective on shares of FedEx in a research report on Friday, January 12th. BMO Capital Markets reissued a “buy” rating and set a $300.00 target price on shares of FedEx in a research note on Monday, January 8th. Robert W. Baird reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $280.00 price target on shares of FedEx in a research note on Tuesday, January 9th. Finally, UBS raised shares of FedEx from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their target price for the company from $264.00 to $302.00 in a research note on Friday, January 5th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and twenty-three have issued a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $279.66.

FedEx Corporation (FedEx) provides a portfolio of transportation, e-commerce and business services through companies competing collectively, operating independently and managed collaboratively, under the FedEx brand. The Company’s segments include FedEx Express, TNT Express, FedEx Ground, FedEx Freight and FedEx Services.

