Fennec Pharmaceuticals Inc (FENC) Major Shareholder Sells $9,705,444.45 in Stock

Fennec Pharmaceuticals Inc (NASDAQ:FENC) major shareholder Manchester Management Pr, Llc sold 914,745 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $10.61, for a total value of $9,705,444.45. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Major shareholders that own at least 10% of a company’s shares are required to disclose their sales and purchases with the SEC.

NASDAQ:FENC remained flat at $$12.10 during trading on Thursday. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 106,555 shares, compared to its average volume of 44,755. Fennec Pharmaceuticals Inc has a 52-week low of $7.55 and a 52-week high of $13.95. The company has a market cap of $179.93, a P/E ratio of -25.73 and a beta of 0.09.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. 683 Capital Management LLC raised its position in Fennec Pharmaceuticals by 7.3% in the 4th quarter. 683 Capital Management LLC now owns 867,185 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,689,000 after purchasing an additional 58,820 shares during the last quarter. Opaleye Management Inc. bought a new position in Fennec Pharmaceuticals in the 4th quarter valued at $8,486,000. Finally, Cardinal Capital Management bought a new position in Fennec Pharmaceuticals in the 4th quarter valued at $120,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 44.94% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages have issued reports on FENC. HC Wainwright reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $16.00 price objective on shares of Fennec Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Thursday, March 22nd. Wedbush began coverage on Fennec Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Monday, March 12th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $17.00 price objective for the company. ValuEngine upgraded Fennec Pharmaceuticals from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, February 2nd. Finally, Laidlaw began coverage on Fennec Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Wednesday, November 29th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $22.00 price objective for the company.

Fennec Pharmaceuticals Company Profile

Fennec Pharmaceuticals Inc, formerly Adherex Technologies Inc, is a biopharmaceutical company focused on cancer therapeutics. The Company’s lead product candidate in the clinical stage of development includes Sodium Thiosulfate (STS), which has completed patient enrollment of over two Phase III clinical trials for the prevention of cisplatin induced hearing loss, or ototoxicity in children.

