Ferguson (LON:FERG) had its target price decreased by Credit Suisse Group from GBX 6,500 ($89.80) to GBX 6,280 ($86.76) in a report released on Wednesday, March 21st. The firm presently has an “outperform” rating on the stock. Credit Suisse Group’s target price would indicate a potential upside of 15.40% from the company’s previous close.

A number of other research firms have also weighed in on FERG. Numis Securities raised Ferguson to an “add” rating and set a GBX 6,150 ($84.97) target price for the company in a report on Tuesday, January 16th. Royal Bank of Canada downgraded Ferguson to a “sector performer” rating and lifted their price target for the company from GBX 5,200 ($71.84) to GBX 6,000 ($82.90) in a research report on Wednesday, January 17th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price target on Ferguson from GBX 5,900 ($81.51) to GBX 6,250 ($86.35) and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 16th. Peel Hunt lifted their price target on Ferguson from GBX 5,220 ($72.12) to GBX 5,360 ($74.05) and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 23rd. Finally, Deutsche Bank restated a “hold” rating and issued a GBX 4,700 ($64.94) target price on shares of Ferguson in a research report on Tuesday, January 30th. Nine equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of GBX 5,827.67 ($80.51).

Get Ferguson alerts:

Shares of FERG stock opened at GBX 5,442 ($75.19) on Wednesday. Ferguson has a 12-month low of GBX 4,427 ($61.16) and a 12-month high of GBX 5,722 ($79.05). The stock has a market capitalization of $13,070.00 and a price-to-earnings ratio of 1,550.43.

WARNING: This story was published by Macon Daily and is owned by of Macon Daily. If you are reading this story on another publication, it was stolen and republished in violation of US and international copyright & trademark legislation. The correct version of this story can be read at https://macondaily.com/2018/03/29/ferguson-ferg-price-target-lowered-to-gbx-6280-at-credit-suisse-group-updated.html.

Ferguson Company Profile

Ferguson Plc, formerly Wolseley plc, is a Switzerland-based holding company. The Company is engaged in the distribution of plumbing and heating products and building materials. The Company’s segments include USA, UK, Nordics, and Canada and Central Europe. The Company operates seven business units in the United States, six of these mainly operate in the business to business (B2B) market with one operating in the business to consumer (B2C) market.

Receive News & Ratings for Ferguson Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ferguson and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.