Fibria (FBR) Receives Coverage Optimism Rating of 0.04

Media stories about Fibria (NYSE:FBR) have been trending somewhat positive on Thursday, Accern Sentiment Analysis reports. Accern scores the sentiment of press coverage by monitoring more than 20 million news and blog sources. Accern ranks coverage of public companies on a scale of negative one to positive one, with scores closest to one being the most favorable. Fibria earned a news sentiment score of 0.04 on Accern’s scale. Accern also gave media stories about the basic materials company an impact score of 46.5488198040369 out of 100, indicating that recent press coverage is somewhat unlikely to have an effect on the stock’s share price in the next few days.

Here are some of the media stories that may have effected Accern Sentiment’s analysis:

Get Fibria alerts:

NYSE:FBR traded up $0.27 on Thursday, reaching $19.52. The stock had a trading volume of 976,819 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,946,958. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.20, a current ratio of 1.82 and a quick ratio of 1.46. The stock has a market cap of $10,674.32, a P/E ratio of 31.48 and a beta of -0.10. Fibria has a 12-month low of $8.60 and a 12-month high of $22.05.

Fibria (NYSE:FBR) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, January 29th. The basic materials company reported $0.16 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.64 by ($0.48). The firm had revenue of $1.25 billion during the quarter. Fibria had a net margin of 9.38% and a return on equity of 7.65%. equities analysts expect that Fibria will post 1.57 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of analysts recently weighed in on FBR shares. Santander cut shares of Fibria from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, December 1st. ValuEngine raised shares of Fibria from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Sunday, December 31st. Citigroup cut shares of Fibria from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 21st. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Fibria from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 3rd. Finally, Scotia Howard Weill cut shares of Fibria from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and set a $20.25 price objective for the company. in a research report on Friday, March 16th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating, one has given a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Fibria presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $17.94.

COPYRIGHT VIOLATION WARNING: This news story was posted by Macon Daily and is the sole property of of Macon Daily. If you are viewing this news story on another publication, it was illegally stolen and reposted in violation of U.S. & international trademark & copyright laws. The correct version of this news story can be read at https://macondaily.com/2018/03/29/fibria-fbr-receives-coverage-optimism-rating-of-0-04.html.

Fibria Company Profile

Fibria Celulose SA produces, sells, and exports short fiber pulp in Brazil and internationally. It manufactures and sells bleached eucalyptus kraft pulp. The company has approximately 1,056,000 hectares of forest base in the states of São Paulo, Minas Gerais, Rio de Janeiro, Espírito Santo, Mato Grosso do Sul, and Bahia.

Receive News & Ratings for Fibria Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Fibria and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.