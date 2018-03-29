FidentiaX Price Tops $0.0749 (FDX)

FidentiaX (CURRENCY:FDX) traded 13.1% lower against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 22:00 PM ET on March 29th. One FidentiaX token can currently be bought for approximately $0.0749 or 0.00001100 BTC on major exchanges including COSS, Qryptos and Radar Relay. Over the last seven days, FidentiaX has traded 12.6% lower against the US dollar. FidentiaX has a total market cap of $7.86 million and $4,062.00 worth of FidentiaX was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

OmiseGO (OMG) traded down 16.7% against the dollar and now trades at $8.11 or 0.00119910 BTC.

Ardor (ARDR) traded down 15.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00003218 BTC.

Raiden Network Token (RDN) traded down 28.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.33 or 0.00019834 BTC.

Quantum Resistant Ledger (QRL) traded 5.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.88 or 0.00013051 BTC.

ION (ION) traded down 14% against the dollar and now trades at $1.95 or 0.00029002 BTC.

DECENT (DCT) traded down 18.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.33 or 0.00004894 BTC.

DigiCube (CUBE) traded 29.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000003 BTC.

Ammo Rewards (AMMO) traded 82.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0049 or 0.00000033 BTC.

PostCoin (POST) traded down 17.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0192 or 0.00000282 BTC.

BigUp (BIGUP) traded down 21.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000002 BTC.

FidentiaX Profile

FidentiaX uses the hashing algorithm. Its launch date was October 30th, 2017. FidentiaX’s total supply is 130,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 105,000,000 tokens. FidentiaX’s official website is www.fidentiax.com. FidentiaX’s official Twitter account is @fidentiaX and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for FidentiaX is /r/fidentiaX.

Buying and Selling FidentiaX

FidentiaX can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Radar Relay, COSS and Qryptos. It is not presently possible to buy FidentiaX directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire FidentiaX must first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy FidentiaX using one of the exchanges listed above.

