Fidessa Group plc (FDSA) Insider Purchases £110.70 in Stock

Fidessa Group plc (LON:FDSA) insider Chris Aspinwall acquired 3 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 22nd. The stock was bought at an average cost of GBX 3,690 ($50.98) per share, for a total transaction of £110.70 ($152.94).

Shares of Fidessa Group plc (FDSA) traded down GBX 5 ($0.07) during trading hours on Thursday, reaching GBX 3,665 ($50.64). 42,847 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 111,149. The company has a market capitalization of $1,450.00 and a PE ratio of 3,983.70. Fidessa Group plc has a 12-month low of GBX 2,020 ($27.91) and a 12-month high of GBX 3,925 ($54.23).

The company also recently announced a dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 7th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, May 10th will be given a dividend of GBX 79.70 ($1.10) per share. This is a positive change from Fidessa Group’s previous dividend of $15.30. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 10th. This represents a yield of 2.1%.

A number of equities analysts recently commented on FDSA shares. Jefferies Group upgraded Fidessa Group to a “buy” rating and lifted their price target for the stock from GBX 2,400 ($33.16) to GBX 3,100 ($42.83) in a research note on Monday, February 19th. Numis Securities restated an “add” rating and issued a GBX 3,070 ($42.42) target price on shares of Fidessa Group in a research note on Monday, February 19th. Credit Suisse Group downgraded Fidessa Group to an “underperform” rating and boosted their price objective for the stock from GBX 2,300 ($31.78) to GBX 2,350 ($32.47) in a research report on Monday, January 8th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus started coverage on Fidessa Group in a report on Thursday, November 30th. They set a “sell” rating and a GBX 2,054 ($28.38) target price on the stock. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of GBX 2,512.80 ($34.72).

Fidessa Group Company Profile

Fidessa group plc is a United Kingdom-based holding company. The Company provides trading, investment and information solutions for the financial community. It is structured into two business units: Sell-side and Buy-side. The Sell-side business unit provides solutions and tools to support the trading of cash equities and derivatives across the globe.

