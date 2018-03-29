Fidus Investment Corp (FDUS) Receives $18.00 Average PT from Brokerages

Shares of Fidus Investment Corp (NASDAQ:FDUS) have earned a consensus rating of “Hold” from the six research firms that are presently covering the stock, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. The average twelve-month price objective among analysts that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $18.00.

FDUS has been the subject of several analyst reports. Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services initiated coverage on Fidus Investment in a report on Friday, February 16th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. BidaskClub cut Fidus Investment from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Saturday, December 9th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Fidus Investment from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $17.00 target price for the company in a report on Thursday, January 4th. ValuEngine cut Fidus Investment from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, March 1st. Finally, TheStreet cut Fidus Investment from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 13th.

In other Fidus Investment news, insider Shelby E. Sherard acquired 3,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 9th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $12.75 per share, for a total transaction of $44,625.00. Following the acquisition, the insider now owns 11,749 shares in the company, valued at approximately $149,799.75. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, insider Shelby E. Sherard acquired 7,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 7th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $13.10 per share, with a total value of $91,700.00. Following the acquisition, the insider now owns 10,435 shares in the company, valued at approximately $136,698.50. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders have purchased a total of 16,000 shares of company stock valued at $206,710 over the last 90 days. 1.30% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in FDUS. Kennedy Capital Management Inc. lifted its holdings in Fidus Investment by 808.2% in the 4th quarter. Kennedy Capital Management Inc. now owns 250,221 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $3,798,000 after buying an additional 222,670 shares during the period. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership lifted its holdings in Fidus Investment by 457.1% in the 4th quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 112,857 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $1,713,000 after buying an additional 92,600 shares during the period. West Family Investments Inc. lifted its holdings in Fidus Investment by 24.8% in the 4th quarter. West Family Investments Inc. now owns 392,328 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $5,952,000 after buying an additional 78,007 shares during the period. Two Sigma Investments LP lifted its holdings in Fidus Investment by 135.1% in the 4th quarter. Two Sigma Investments LP now owns 131,719 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $1,999,000 after buying an additional 75,691 shares during the period. Finally, Two Sigma Advisers LP lifted its holdings in Fidus Investment by 40.3% in the 4th quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP now owns 165,912 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $2,519,000 after buying an additional 47,676 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 31.76% of the company’s stock.

Shares of FDUS stock traded up $0.33 during trading on Thursday, hitting $13.13. The stock had a trading volume of 154,532 shares, compared to its average volume of 128,683. The company has a market cap of $315.42, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.06 and a beta of 1.07. Fidus Investment has a 12-month low of $12.63 and a 12-month high of $18.21.

Fidus Investment (NASDAQ:FDUS) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, March 1st. The asset manager reported $0.31 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.37 by ($0.06). The firm had revenue of $17.07 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $17.76 million. Fidus Investment had a net margin of 64.06% and a return on equity of 8.91%. equities analysts anticipate that Fidus Investment will post 1.56 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 23rd. Investors of record on Friday, March 9th will be issued a dividend of $0.39 per share. This represents a $1.56 annualized dividend and a yield of 11.88%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 8th. Fidus Investment’s dividend payout ratio is presently 83.87%.

About Fidus Investment

Fidus Investment Corporation is a closed-end, non-diversified investment company. The Company provides customized debt and equity financing solutions to lower middle-market companies. The Company’s investment objective is to provide attractive risk-adjusted returns by generating both current income from its debt investments and capital appreciation from its equity-related investments.

