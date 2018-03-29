Fiera Capital Corp (FSZ) Director Todd Michael Morgan Sells 26,781 Shares

Fiera Capital Corp (TSE:FSZ) Director Todd Michael Morgan sold 26,781 shares of Fiera Capital stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$10.97, for a total value of C$293,787.57.

Shares of Fiera Capital Corp (FSZ) traded up C$0.05 on Thursday, hitting C$11.05. The stock had a trading volume of 47,225 shares, compared to its average volume of 99,778. The stock has a market cap of $856.02, a PE ratio of 64.71 and a beta of 1.03. Fiera Capital Corp has a fifty-two week low of C$10.50 and a fifty-two week high of C$15.20.

Several equities analysts have weighed in on the company. National Bank Financial reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and issued a C$16.50 target price on shares of Fiera Capital in a research report on Thursday, December 21st. BMO Capital Markets reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and issued a C$15.00 target price on shares of Fiera Capital in a research report on Friday, December 22nd. CIBC lifted their target price on Fiera Capital from C$16.50 to C$17.50 in a research report on Monday, December 4th. Desjardins reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Fiera Capital in a research report on Thursday, December 21st. Finally, Scotiabank lifted their target price on Fiera Capital from C$16.00 to C$16.50 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, December 4th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Fiera Capital currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of C$15.07.

Fiera Capital Company Profile

Fiera Capital Corp is a Canada-based independent, full-service, multi-product investment company. It provides investment advisory and related services to institutional investors, private wealth clients and retail investors. It operates through investment management services segment in Canada and the United States.

