Fiera Capital Corp (FSZ) Insider Vincent Duhamel Purchases 40,000 Shares of Stock

Fiera Capital Corp (TSE:FSZ) insider Vincent Duhamel bought 40,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 27th. The stock was bought at an average cost of C$11.10 per share, with a total value of C$444,000.00.

Shares of Fiera Capital Corp (TSE FSZ) traded up C$0.09 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching C$11.09. 41,210 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 99,681. The company has a market cap of $856.02, a price-to-earnings ratio of 64.71 and a beta of 1.03. Fiera Capital Corp has a 1-year low of C$10.50 and a 1-year high of C$15.20.

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on FSZ shares. Desjardins dropped their price objective on shares of Fiera Capital from C$16.00 to C$14.50 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Monday. BMO Capital Markets reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a C$14.00 price objective on shares of Fiera Capital in a report on Monday. National Bank Financial dropped their price objective on shares of Fiera Capital from C$16.50 to C$15.50 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Monday. TD Securities dropped their price objective on shares of Fiera Capital from C$16.00 to C$15.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, December 22nd. Finally, Canaccord Genuity dropped their price objective on shares of Fiera Capital from C$15.75 to C$15.00 in a report on Monday. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of C$15.07.

About Fiera Capital

Fiera Capital Corp is a Canada-based independent, full-service, multi-product investment company. It provides investment advisory and related services to institutional investors, private wealth clients and retail investors. It operates through investment management services segment in Canada and the United States.

